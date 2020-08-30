Archaeologists have a field day on Invercargill block site

New Zealand Heritage Properties archaeologists Russell Cook, Dawn Cropper and Braden McLean excavate a well in Invercargill.

The Invercargill inner city block that borders Tay and Esk streets is an inadvertent time capsule, holding riddles, clues and answers about what life was like in the 19th Century.

Archaeologists have been on site, which has been cleared to make way for the inner city development, since the first half of the year, uncovering objects that haven’t seen the light of day for more than 100 years.

New Zealand Heritage Properties director of archaeology Dr Dawn Cropper is heading the archaeological investigations of the site.

“The excitement of finding a unique artefact is palpable. Our team is very passionate about archaeology and everyone shares in the exhilaration.

“We have an internal messaging system and as soon as something interesting if found, photos are posted and the race is on to find out what the mystery artefact is.”

So far, archaeologists have uncovered the foundations of the city’s first brick building, a jar of olives that date back before 1900, 14 wells, clay pipes, tobacco pipes and old soda bottles – amongst other things.

Supplied A map of the Invercargill city block bordering Esk and Tay streets from 1910.

The latest find is the remains of an 1870s building that housed the printing press pit for the former Southland Times. The archaeologists believe was built into the ground to help suppress noise, so it didn’t bother the neighbours.

Working on a site the size of a city block is not something archaeologists in New Zealand get to do every day.

Ordinarily, Cropper would be writing archaeological assessments, undertaking monitoring and buildings archaeology on small sites and reporting the results of their work.

“There are very few instances where you have a project of this size, so it’s quite an exceptional opportunity.”

During the Invercargill project, the team have also recorded all the buildings on the block with heritage status or that were built before 1900.

Supplied New Zealand Heritage Properties archaeologists Braden McLean, Alix Muir, Dawn Cropper, Russell Cook excavating the concrete-lined well in the justice precinct, Invercargill.

“Everybody was getting their water from their backyards ... [wells] also are really useful because people often filled them up with artefacts ... well, they would have considered it rubbish, so it’s like this time capsule has been sealed off, and it can give us a really clear indication of the things that were happening on these properties.”

Luckily, a lot of the artefacts found give away clues as to when they date back to.

“One of the wells located on the property of a cordial manufacturer – the name of that manufacturer was actually stamped on some of the bottles, so it can give us a very clear indication of who was using it, and a lot of the ceramics and bottles and things that we find can be easily dated.”

Legally these artefacts that have been discovered belong to the landowner.

HWCP have indicated that some of the artefacts will even be integrated into the new build.

Southland Museum and Art Gallery have also expressed an interest in displaying some of the collection as well. Cropper said.

Buildings or land that date pre-1900 are protected by the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014.

An archaeological authority is required if someone seeks to modify or destroy a site.

Invercargill City Libraries & Ar 28082020. Image Supplied map of the Invercargill city block bordering Esk and Tay streets from 1886.

This “permit” comes with conditions, including archaeological monitoring and building documenting, in order to form a permanent recording of the past.

Invercargill Central have been highly supportive of the work, Cropper said.

This isn’t always the case however. After the Christchurch earthquakes, some property developers were fed up with the time it was taking. An empty inner city bound together with empty lots, unsafe, closed buildings and developers who just wanted to see the city come back to life.

In 2014, Christchurch property developer Antony Gough​ said he was sick of paying people to “sift sand and stare at dirt” and believed heritage was becoming a roadblock to recovery.

However, Cropper believed it was important to take the time as archaeology was only a finite resource.

“By undertaking this recording, we are forming a permanent record of the past so that we can learn from the site, and people can continue to study it in the future.”

Having a clearly defined date of pre-1900 made it easy for the likes of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the public and consultants to identify archaeology, Cropper said.

While there are certain allowances to declare sites post-1900 as archaeological, this has only been taken advantage of eight times.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill CBD block demolition and Invercargill Central rebuild. Archaeologist for New Zealand Heritage Properties have found various items including these 1800s bottles, the bottle on right is full of olives, which were found in the bottom of a well near the old Cambridge Place arcade.

“The pre-1900 cut-off means that we will have a gap in our knowledge for periods that really shaped the history of New Zealand, so consideration should be given to revising the statutory definition.

“For Invercargill Central Development, [New Zealand Heritage Properties] recommended that post-1900 scheduled and listed heritage buildings also be recorded to the same standards as pre-1900 buildings.

“By recording these post-1900 buildings, we have had the opportunity to document how these buildings were built, lined, decorates, used and modified, which will be an important legacy of this project.”