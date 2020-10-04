Flood warnings activated in Southland as wild weather continues to batter the region

A lightning strike in Riverton on Saturday night, caught on camera by Aparima Restaurant and Bar owner Hannah Bickley.

Lightning, thunder and heavy rainfalls have led to flood and wind warnings being activated in Southland as the region deals with a week of wild weather.

Road signs to alert the public about the flooding are running low with some road closures throughout the district.

Civil Defence controller Angus McKay said flooding is affecting parts of Southland and people are asked not to travel if they don’t have to.

The heavy rain has caused rural road flooding and flooding in towns from the Riverton-Otautau area across through Invercargill, Winton, Mokoreta, Edendale-Wyndham, Gore and Fortrose and Tokanui.

There have been slips in Stewart Island and in the Catlins.

“Drivers need to be aware that there is a lot of surface flooding and contractors are getting signage out and trying to clear any culvert blockages, but they are also running out of signs, so please take care,” McKay said.

Hannah Bickley/Supplied Bright light fills the sky after a lightning strike in Riverton on Saturday night, caught on camera by Aparima Restaurant and Bar owner Hannah Bickley.

Properties in Grant Rd, Otatara, have had their garages flooded and one has had water inside.

However, the water was being pumped away from the area and various drains cleared to assist, McKay said.

No one has been evacuated.

In Invercargill, properties on Bainfield and Retreat roads and Venus St have also been affected by flooding.

Residents of the Venus St property have been offered alternate accommodation, McKay said.

Wyndham RD and Wyndham Station Rd have been closed until further notice.

Some rivers are still rising but no major issues are expected, McKay said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire fighters had attended several callouts throughout the district to help with flooding issues, including pumping water from houses on Elles Rd and Pioneer Highway.

Southern District Police have asked motorists and members of the public to avoid the flooded streets in Riverton and have blocked off several streets.

People were asked to avoid Taramea Bay and Walker St, as walking down these roads pushes water into houses.

Colac Bay and Orepuki should also be avoided because of excessive flooding in the wider area.

Environment Southland Environment Southland has issued a flood warning notice for several rivers in the Southland district.

Aparima Restaurant and Bar owner Hannah Bickley said the rain in the seaside town had been bucketing down. “Half of Riverton is underwater and it's not even high tide.”

“There is just lots and lots of rain.”

Bickley captured a video of a lightning strike late Saturday night from the deck of the restaurant. She saw lightning and a storm coming over the hill and put her camera where she thought another strike would be and was right.

Environment Southland has issued a flood warning notice that several rivers were above normal and rising.

This included the Mokoreta River at McKays Rd being 2.88 metres above normal at 4.25pm but falling 25mmh.

The Hedgehope Stream at Rakahouka-Hedghope Road was 3.71m above normal and rising 134mmh, the Makarewa River at Tussock Creek was 3.51 above normal and rising 246mmh and at Counsell Rd was 3.55m above normal and rising 292mmh.

The MetService has issued a strong wind warning for Southland and Fiordland for Monday.

Northwest gales are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120kmh in exposed places.

The strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

A heavy rain watch for Fiordland was also issued.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said there had been persistent rain in the region since 7pm Saturday night and 41.6mm of rain was recorded at the Invercargill Airport from then until 1pm on Sunday.

“It’s very wet.’’

The rain was expected to ease overnight on Sunday, but the wind was expected to strengthen again, McInnes said.

More rain was expected on Tuesday and Wednesday before “a wonderful high develops’’ on Thursday.

There would be a drop in temperatures midweek, with colder nights and frosts expected.

However, the high was expected to bring some better weather.

“Southland will become the place to be at the end of the week,” McInnes said.

Earlier this week, snow fell in the region to sea level causing power cuts and road closures in several parts of the district.

A social media post by Southland Federated Farmers says a “big shout out to farmers in the South and South East of the province who are dealing with flooding this morning, after 2-3 inches of rain overnight”.

“The last thing anyone needed," it says.

It urged farmers to reach out if they were struggling, or worried about anyone.

Other flooding notices as at 4.25pm

The Waimeamea River at Young Rd was 1.78m above normal and falling 721mmh.

The Pourakino River at Pourakino Valley was 1.38m above normal and rising 352mmh and at Ermedale Rd was 3.26 metres above normal and steady.

The Waiau River at Sunnyside was 3.24m above normal and falling 38mmh.

The Waihopai River at Kennington was 2.25m above normal and rising 58mmh.

The Waikawa River at Biggar Rd was 2.44m above normal and rising 13mmh.

The Waituna Creek at Marshall Rd was 2.41m above normal and rising 64mmh.