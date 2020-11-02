Fatal motorbike crash that killed Riversdale father a 'tragic accident'

Those involved in the crashes were all taking part in the Lake to Sea Trail Ride in Milton, police said.

A Southland man who died at a high school trail bike ride fundraiser was a well-known digging contractor.

It is understood Lindsay Roy, of Riversdale, died at the Lake to Sea Trail Ride, a fundraiser for the Tokomairiro High School’s PTA, on Saturday, near Milton.

A relative in Australia said the family would now have to wait for the outcome of a police investigation.

Robyn Cooper-Radke is second cousins with Roy. She was born in Gore but moved to Australia as a child.

Chris Hillock/Stuff Police are making inquiries after a man’s death at a trail ride fundraiser near Milton on Saturday. [File photo]

The family was still piecing together what happened, Cooper-Radke said.

Cooper-Radke said there were risks with any motor sport.

It was a “tragic accident” and the police investigation would now have to run, she said.

In the event of about 900 riders, 11 other people were injured as well.

Riversdale Rugby Club president Garth Lindsay said Roy supported his children from the sideline.

While Roy did not have a big involvement with the club, he was known as a good man, Lindsay said.

Southland District Council Ardlussa community board deputy chair Ray Dickson said Roy was a well-known contract digger who had worked with a lot of farmers in the area.

Roy did work on Dickson’s farm.

The trail ride fundraiser was being held for the 18th time on Saturday and had three different courses, with the main course being 140km long.

The riders were expected to begin on Narrowdale Rd, near Milburn, and ride through forestry, farmland and beaches to reach Toko Mouth, before returning to Milburn.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to three crashes related to the ride.

Two crashes happened within 150 metres of each other.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scenes, the spokesperson said.

The police inquiries were ongoing.