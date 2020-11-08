ACT leader David Seymour regrets not having Invercargill or Southland candidates for election

No ACT New Zealand candidates stood in Invercargill or Southland this election, which party leader David Seymour says could change in 2023. [File photo]

David Seymour regrets not having ACT New Zealand candidates in Southland or Invercargill this past general election.

ACT was the third-highest polling party in the Invercargill electorate after last month's election, taking 9.5 per cent of the party vote. Nationally, the party picked up nine list MPs and Seymour retained his electorate seat.

In Invercargill, the party tallied 3846 votes, well in front of the Greens on 1386 and New Zealand First with 1218.

As a party, ACT did even better in the Southland electorate, again the third highest ranked party, with 12.7 per cent.

During a visit to Southland on Sunday, Seymour said: “we really regret not having candidates in Southland and Invercargill electorates, but if you look at the growth in membership and voting, I think it’s very likely that we’ll be putting up very strong candidates [in 2023]”.

Seymour was in Invercargill as part of a nationwide “thank you tour”.

Speaking before the function, Seymour said there was total ignorance of the needs of the rural community, particularly in fresh water and firearm laws.

There was also a “totally wrong” general approach that farmers, who lived off the land, were somehow enemies of the land, he said.

Blair Jackson/Stuff ACT New Zealand party leader David Seymour in Invercargill on Sunday with Pamela Taylor and her children Annabelle, 9, and Alice, 5.

There were a lot more people in Southland who were at the coal face of running their own business than average, Seymour said.

“You don’t see a 20-storey tower with corporate offices full of people who are insulated from the compliance costs, insulated from the customer, insulated from the IRD,” he said.

There was a plan for an ACT candidate in Southland.

Basil Walker was to contest for the party, but resigned and stood as an independent in Invercargill.

“You live and you learn, I guess,” Seymour said.

Looking ahead, Seymour said the party also had a ready-made solution to make the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter viable again.

“Not only are we reflecting on 2020, but we are launching for 2023, no question,” Seymour said.

Smelter majority-owner Rio Tinto announced in July, it would close the plant near Bluff in August 2021.

However, days after the general election a spokesperson for Finance Minister Grant Robertson said a priority of the new Government was to reach an agreement with Rio Tinto that would result in the plant staying open for three to five more years.

Seymour’s ready-made solution was to legislate consent for a second transmission line.

Invercargill woman Pamela Taylor was at the ACT party function on Sunday.

While she would not say who she voted for, she said she was concerned about closing the national debt.

Taylor said she would like to see an ACT New Zealand candidate in Invercargill.

National’s Penny Simmonds was confirmed as the Invercargill electorate MP on Friday, after about 3000 special votes were counted in the weeks after the October 17 election.

Simmonds pipped Labour’s Liz Craig by 224 votes.

However, Labour collected 47.7 per cent of the party vote, and National took 29.7 per cent.

Craig will remain as Labour's Invercargill-based List MP.

For the Southland electorate, Labour had the most party votes, but National’s Joseph Mooney was the elected MP.

ACT took nine list MP seats in the new parliament, and Seymour retained his seat of Epsom.