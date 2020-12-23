Invercargill the pick for Southland's weather on Christmas Day

If you’re heading to Invercargill’s Oreti Beach on Christmas Day, you may need to take a jacket. (File photo)

The best spot for a festive lunch in Southland on Christmas Day is likely to be on the coast, a forecaster predicts.

Metservice meteorologist Peter Little said the pick of places to be could be Invercargill, or somewhere coastal.

“Invercargill might not be looking too bad. There’s less than 5mm of rain expected.

“It won’t be warm though, the temperature is only meant to get into the mid-teens, as opposed to the warmer days you've been having.

“You’re probably going to have to plan to eat indoors.’’

The odd shower out on the coast would be ‘’a little bit annoying’’ but it would be better there than inland, where the rainfall would be more significant.

Invercargill was forecast to reach 15 degrees, with occasional showers and southwesterlies.

Christmas Day in Gore and Lumsden would start out fine but occasional showers would develop from later in the morning with southwesterlies.

Little said the showers would clear and the weather would improve heading into the weekend.

”It will feel like summer has returned on Sunday,’’ he said.