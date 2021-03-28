Hop 'n' Vine organisers always look to improve their Southland events

Hop 'n' Vine festival goers from from left, Lauren Dempsey, Andre Egbers, Kimberley Egbers, Shanna Hoogeveen, Trent Johnstone, Teresa Hoogeveen, Sara Bowie (front), Nicholas Dowdle Batt, and Lyndsay Greiving.

In between Hop ‘n’ Vine events its organisers volunteer to work at other food and drink festivals throughout the country.

Invercargill men Kevin Downie and Chris Montgomery held their fifth Hop ‘n’ Vine craft beer, food and wine event in the city on Saturday, with between 1200 and 1300 people attending.

”The responses have been amazing ... it shows there’s a hunger and appetite for these events,” Downie said.

It was the third Hop ‘n’ Vine event the pair had organised in six months, with two at ILT Stadium Southland and other at the Fiordland Community Events Centre in Te Anau.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Anna-Leigh Duncan, left, Tania Robertson, and Jena Pearson enjoying the Hop 'n' Vine craft beer, food and wine festival in Invercargill on Saturday.

The pair like to travel to other festivals to see what ideas could work at their events.

”When you’re at other festivals you learn how to do a festival, see what works and what doesn’t,” Downie said.

His and Montgomery’s biggest challenge is to find ways to encourage festival goers to buy their tickets early and not wait to the last week.

At least 600 tickets were sold in the last 48 hours leading into Saturday’s Hop ‘n’ Vine.

”Last minute ticket sales make it difficult to get things ready ... we need to know [expected numbers] so we can plan,” Downie said.

”We’ve got a budget and we don’t want to run out of beer at a beer festival.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Festival goers were in good spirits at the Hop 'n' Vine at ILT Stadium Southland on Saturday.

Planning is under way for the next event, titled Oktober Beer Festival, at the Invercargill Working Men’s Club on October 9.

Data from the Hop ‘n’ Vine event in Te Anau in January showed 750 attended, of which 560 were visitors to the town, Downie said.

He and Montgomery staged that event to help bring people to the tourist town to support businesses struggling with no overseas travellers at present.

Robyn Edie/Stuff One of the many groups of people at Saturday's Hop 'n' Vine, from left, Lyn Holland, Sherrie Atley, Debra Harris, and Wendy Harpur.

Stallholders on Saturday included brother and sister operators Corius​ and Nellie Vorster (Bush Deli), of Te Anau, and Scott Whitaker (4Mates Brew Shop), of Invercargill.

“Thumbs up, it’s wonderful festival ... it's very well-organised,” Corius Vorster said.

”I think beer, wine, barbecued meats, fried chicken, goes well together and a bit of music.”