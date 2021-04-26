Patriots motorcycle tour through Southland raises $1600

Phil ‘Boot’ Herriott, front, president of the Deep South branch of the Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle Club, outside Invercargill’s Motorcycle Mecca on Saturday.

The bikers you may have seen touring Southland this past long weekend are retired service men and women.

About 60 motorcyclists took part in a Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle Club ride, paying their respects and raising money during the long weekend.

There are about 250 club members in seven chapters across the country, all retired from military service.

The Deep South Chapter president, Phil ‘Boot’ Herriott​ led the ride down from Dunedin to Invercargill on Saturday, and then to remembrance services in Gore, Tapanui and Heriot on Sunday.

The club toured an Anzac display set up at Motorcyle Mecca in the city Herriott grew up in, and was recruited from in 1978.

Herriott was recruited to the navy, as were his two brothers, from Invercargill in 1978, and left as a Warrant Officer.

His grandfather served in WWI and his father in WWII. Both made it home.

The club does a Ride of Respect every year for Anzac Day, and this year raised about $1600 for the West Otago RSA.

A highlight was escorting WWII veteran Bill Roulston to the Tapanui service, just days before he turned 100 years old, Herriott said.

The ride was particularly special for Herriott as he visited his grandfather’s grave in Mataura and wore his father’s medals.

He was struck by how many people turned out in “atrocious” weather to pay their respects at services in small towns.

Why do they call him ‘Boot’?

He came form Southland, so he rolled his ‘Rs’. The Navy nickname for a Pom was an “old boot” and the Southland ‘Rs’ made him sound English.

His brother before him was known as Boot and the nickname stuck to him as well.