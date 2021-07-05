Te Anau square will not be named after former mayor Frana Cardno

The memorial to former Southland District mayor Frana Cardno will remain in the park, despite the board deciding against renaming the park in her honour.

The Fiordland Community Board has decided to not name the previously unnamed park, referred to by locals as Fergus Square, in honour of former Southland District mayor Frana Cardno.

It was announced in 2018 that the park would be officially named to honour the late Cardno, who passed away in 2015 after 35 years involvement in Te Anau local government politics.

However, the official opening in April was delayed due to a complaint spear-headed by three sisters who grew up in a Fergus square home.

The Denize sisters said the area should “stay” Fergus Square park in recognition of the community contribution to the park's development in the 1970s.

A survey conducted last month by the Fiordland Community Board confirmed the public’s opposition to the renaming. Of the 380 people surveyed, just 69 wanted to call the area Cardno reserve. Almost 200 people wanted the area to be named Fergus Square Park, and 53 wanted something else.

Fiordland Community Board chairman Sarah Greaney said that whilst the memorial commemorating Cardno’s life and contributions would remain in the park, the previously tabled idea to rename the park would not be taking place.

“At the end of the day the board took the information it was given and made a decision for the majority,” Greaney said.