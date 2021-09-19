Refugees' move to Southland delayed by housing issues and Covid-19 lockdown

Three refugee families, waiting to be re-settled in Invercargill, have been in Auckland since July after housing and Covid-19 delays.

New Zealand Red Cross national migration manager Sue Price said the families arrived in July and completed the orientation programme at Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre in Auckland.

SUPPLIED NZ Red Cross national migration manager Sue Price said three Colombian refugee families are waiting for alert levels to change in Auckland, to be able to make Invercargill their new home.

However, they were delayed in their move south because housing could not be found for them in Invercargill.

“Initially it was just finding housing, but they’re all ready to come now,” Price said.

READ MORE:

* Refugees bound for Levin haven't made it due to coronavirus restrictions

* Former refugee resettlements resume in Southland

* Up to 100 Colombian refugees to resettle in Marlborough



Once housing was found for them, their travel date had to be pushed back again due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Now, they’re waiting for level 4 to be over.

“We’re really looking forward to them getting into the community and meeting us and getting them settled. We’re almost there after 18 months of delay,” Price said.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed there are 10 people from the three families waiting to move to Southland.

NZ Red Cross has been waiting 18 months for the next lot of refugees to arrive down south.

Price could not say if the families would be able to leave Auckland under level 3 or level 2.

“We have another family that arrived since then for the next group of arrivals. So that family’s completed their MIQ ... they’re waiting for the lockdown to finish so that they can start orientation at Mangare as well,” she said

That family will be re-settled to Invercargill in the future.

“I imagine that the orientation can’t start until level 2. That’s what I'm assuming,” Price said.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment general manager refugee and migrant services Fiona Whiteridge said the three families would be moved into their houses in Invercargill as soon as INZ were able to secure support services and safe travel out of Auckland when alert levels allowed.

“There are an additional two families with a total of six people from the September intake.

“These families will remain at the Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa (Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre) centre to complete the reception programme, which will begin again when Auckland moves to alert level 2,” she said.

Although there had been constraints in terms of movement, significant support was provided to all the families currently spending lockdown under alert level 4 at Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre, Whiteridge said.

“INZ is currently working through the process of moving the families to Invercargill and what alert level this can happen under. We are unable to confirm a timeframe for when the families can move to Invercargill while Auckland remains at alert level 4,” she said.