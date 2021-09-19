Southlanders prepare to jump off a bridge for charity

Some of the ‘droppers’ practising for their jump off the Kawarau Bridge in Queenstown next month. Back from left, Mark Hamilton, Sarah Valli, Nigel Finnerty, Makareta Coote, Carla Forbes, Ryan Feely and Tom Cowie. Front from left, Katarina Coote, Blake Prattley, Finnian Murray, Emma Lindsay, Jessica Smith, Liam Howley and Gerard Henry.

A crew of Southlanders are preparing to jump 43 metres for charity next month.

They will bungee jump off the Kawarau Bridge in Queenstown on October 30 to raise money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation Drop for Youth.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation, founded by Sir Graeme Dingle and Jo-anne Wilkinson, works directly with schools using the great outdoors, learning sessions, inspirational leaders and world-class mentors to help tamaraki and rangatahi aged five to 18 develop resilience, build self-belief and set future goals.

Southland Stags halfback Liam Howley is part of a group of eight Stags players who are being voted on to take part in the drop.

Only the two with the highest votes would jump, and he was currently leading with 15 votes, he said.

Howley had worked with the Graeme Dingle foundation as a Kiwi Can leader during 2017 after a season-ending injury, which made him realise how important their work was.

“I’ve seen how they work, so I was more than happy to put my hand up and raise a bit of money for them,” he said.

Twins Katarina and Makareta Coote, both lawyers in Invercargill, had participated in the Career Navigator program to talk to school kids about their career in law in June of this year.

“We didn’t really know much about the Graeme Dingle foundation before that and didn’t realise all the work they had done, it was really inspiring, so that’s why we did it I guess,” Katarina said.

Market South creative director Carla Forbes and Elm Marketing founder Emma Lindsay are taking part in a tandem jump together on the big day, like the Coote sisters, they are also nervous of heights.

“I am terrified of heights and the idea actually petrifies me. That said, balance that with the output the Graeme Dingle foundation does for our youth and I said ‘of course I’ll jump’, and then I roped Emma in because Emma also owns a marketing company,” Forbes said.

“I thought to make a little more noise we’d have marketing company versus marketing company battling it out.”

Snap Fitness personal trainer Gerard Henry was inspired to bungee jump by seeing his own kids take part in the Kiwi Can program.

“There’s nothing better than trying to help the young ones succeed, they’ve got a long way ahead of them ... I’ve got kids myself, so I think of that,” he said.

He is running a competition with his donations – whoever contributed the most got to choose the outfit he would jump in.

“I’m a bit nervous about whoever donates the most. We’ve had some Borat suit suggestions, it’ll be interesting,” he said.

Graeme Dingle Foundation Southland general manager Dave Gibbs said the Drop for Youth southern fundraiser would go towards it’s Kiwi Can, Career Navigator and Stars programmes, which engages with roughly 1300 students across nine Southland schools every week.

“It’s amazing to see how many people are participating,” Gibbs said.