Going virtual extends Southland food and fibre summit reach

The Coin South team from left, community manager Fran Hesp, chief activator Louise Evans, and marketing and events manager Nikki Dermody, are running an online Grow It summit.

Alert level 2 restrictions forcing large event’s online has allowed COIN South to showcase big national names in next week's virtual COIN South food and fibre summit Grow It.

Grow It is a week-long Southland virtual food festival designed to bring together Kiwi founders to help shape Southland’s food and fibre sectors innovatively and sustainably.

COIN South chief activator Louise Evans said going online had transformed the summit from about six speakers across ten weeks for founders to an open event offering 21 speakers across five days.

It had also allowed national names, including My Food Bag co-founder and former MasterChef winner Nadia Lim, Auckland-based Orphans Kitchen executive chef Tom Hishon, Kiwi Harvest founder Deborah Manning and Boring Oat Milk founder Morgan Maw, to speak at the summit, she said.

“We’ve got such an epic line up. From Kiwi chefs and brands we all know and love, to our local legends as well as people doing amazing mahi you may not have even heard about,” she said.

“It’s not often that you get access to these kinds of names.”

Beyond being able to increase attendance and speakers, going online allowed the summit to be accessible to anybody, the only difficulty being utilising Zoom once more, she said.

“I thought we left the Zoom days behind us, that’s probably been the hardest part.”

The summit will be held online from September 27 until October 1.