Calls for South Island border increase but Southlanders unsure of success

Air New Zealand has mandated vaccinations on international flights from 1 February 2022. University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker thinks this should extend to domestic travel between the North and South islands to prevent the spread of Covid-19. [File photo]

Calls for restricted travel between the North and South Island because of the Covid-19 pandemic are increasing, but some Southland leaders are unsure if a border would protect or hinder the region.

It comes as public health experts across New Zealand call for harder internal borders to protect southern parts of the country from the current outbreak in Auckland, which has since spread to Waikato, Northland and the Bay of Plenty.

Christchurch mayor hopeful Phil Mauger launched a change.org petition on Monday asking for a temporary border between the islands whilst Vivian Eyres, of Wanaka, launched a separate petition last Friday after reading advice from public health experts recommending the Cook Strait be used as a boundary to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Both petitions call for restricted travel to stay in place until the South Island is 90 per cent vaccinated.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker said he supported the introduction of an internal border between the two islands as part of an updated strategic approach for regional control of Covid-19.

“I think we need to do it now because we don’t know the extent of the spread across the North Island. It’s a particular border because it’s much easier to manage. I think you rapidly want to switch to the things that you can do easily,” he said.

“I think swiftly moving to a vaccination requirement for anyone travelling to the South Island, potentially a rapid antigen test that could be done upon arrival in the South Island or prior to departure, and potentially a requirement for a PCR test two days or three days before travel [as requirements to travel under the proposed border].”

Planning should begin now to move to a harder border to keep the virus out of the South Island until vaccine rates were high, and then re-assessment would occur, he said.

He pointed to Australia, where hard internal borders had kept Tasmania Covid-19 free for more than 500 days despite outbreaks in the eastern states, as an example of how manageable a border between the islands could be.

Southland District Council mayor Gary Tong said he was unsure if creating a border between islands would be successful given the multiple people who had already used fake documents and “abused privileges” to cross the Auckland border.

“That border is policed and people are still abusing the privileges ... No matter where a boundary is put up, it would have to be really well enforced,” he said.

Creating a border between the island’s could also affect Southland supply chains, and in turn the rest of the country, which would have to be considered in enforcement, he said.

“That’s the other thing we’ve got to keep our eye on, that the primary industry particularly in Southland keeps the wider New Zealand going, you’ve got to have that give and take as well. Produce has got to come from the North and from the South. We’ve got to keep those lines open. They’re lifelines so to speak,” he said.

Fiordland Business Association chairperson Nathan Benfell said he was split “60/40”, leaning towards a harder border.

Fiordland had been “screaming out” for tourists since the Covid-19 pandemic began and reducing the population base that could travel would impact businesses, he said.

On the other hand, a reduction in customer base would be preferred in comparison to another alert level 3 or 4 lockdown.

“Something is always better than nothing, I think you’d much rather be cut off than [in] level four,” he said.

Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey said she could not comment as she did not know the details of the feasibility of an internal border closure, but also aised that getting stock from the North Island could be a potential issue for Southland businesses if it did occur.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that based on current case numbers and locations there is no public health requirement at this point to introduce a hard boundary between the North and South Island.

“Further alert level changes will be considered should cases emerge outside of the current boundary areas, based on what the public health advice shows, and the level of risk,” he said.

“The Government is working through a range of considerations as the vaccine rollout progresses, including the use of a domestic vaccination certificate, public health and legal requirements, and guidance for businesses, services and individuals.”