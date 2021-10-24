Women's adventure racing event to attract thousands to Te Anau

Spring Challenge creator Nathan Fa’avae says he expects the event to sell out, with the 1500 participants and their supporters contributing “millions” of dollars to Te Anau’s local economy. [File Photo].

Te Anau has been chosen as the next location for Spring Challenge, an all women’s adventure racing event scheduled for October next year.

More than 1500 competitors and 5000 supporters, alongside about 150 staff, are expected to attend the event. As of Friday, 397 three-person teams had already registered for the challenge.

Spring Challenge was created by six-time adventure racing world champion Nathan Fa’avae in 2006 in response to a belief within the sport that it did not appeal to women.

Fa’avae said Te Anau was chosen for the 2022 event not only because of its world renowned landscape, but also because of the pressures it was under due to Covid-19 restricting travel and tourism.

“The economic impact would be millions of dollars to the local community, once you weigh everything up ... For us, we’re mindful of that. It’s a real boost for the regions we go to, so it’s really nice to work with communities who have had a bit of a rough patch,” he said.

“In 2020, we took the event to Christchurch because they had been dealing with the Mosque shootings, in 2021, we went to Greymouth because that community had been hit hard by the Pike River mining disaster. We know Te Anau is hurting because of Covid-19, and if we can ease just a small bit of the pressure, we’ll give it our best.”

He expected there would be no issues with new vaccine passport requirements for larger events to operate under the traffic light system announced by the Government on Friday.

“Just looking demographically at the type of people that come to our events, from what I’ve read in the media about who has and hasn’t got vaccinated, I’d say most of our participants are in that highly vaccinated section of the community, so I don’t perceive it will be an issue,” he said.

“At this stage, I would say having mandatory vaccinations to do our event ... I don’t perceive that would affect many teams.”

Great South general manager of events and tourism Bobbi Brown said the event would be “massive” for Te Anau.

“It means that there’s going to be a lot of people in the town that will eat, that will bring vitality, that will stay. The economic benefits are huge, as well as I think the morale it will bring to the community,” she said.

Great South was working to actively attract events such as the Spring Challenge to Te Anau and the rest of Southland in order to expand domestic tourism.

“A lot of the people that have visited with domestic travel are what we call ‘VFR’, which means Visiting Friends and Relatives, and a lot of those people don't stay in commercial accommodation. So we want to target people that want to come to events from out of the region that will stay in that accommodation,” she said.

A new events campaign would be launched by Great South on November 1 to push domestic tourism and market the region further, she said.