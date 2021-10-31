Curtain lifted on Southland club cricket season as Invercargill-Old Boys impress

Appleby batsman Dilpreet Singh in action against Waikoikoi in round of Southland's 2020-22 senior club cricket season.

The curtain was lifted on Southland's 2021-22 senior club cricket season on Saturday, and it was Invercargill-Old Boys who was first to put an impressive marker in the ground.

Invercargill-Old Boys posted an impressive 257 for nine from just 40 overs in its round one fxture against Marist.

Liam McWilliam provided the backbone of the innings with his 55 from 58 balls at the top of the order, and it was Cody McKenzie who capitalised latter in the innings with an impressive display of hitting.

McKenzie struck 64 from just 33 balls in an innings that included five sixes.

It set up the daunting target of 258 for Marist, and while Shaun Fitzgibbon provided yet another glimpse of his abilities with knock of 52 from 38 balls, Marist was no match for Invercargill-Old Boys.

Marist was bowled out for 141 as Invercargill-Old Boys claimed a commanding 116-run win to start the season.

Robyn Edie Waikoikoi bowler Ben McCall in action, with Appleby batter Kieran Lloyd on left, and umpire Peter Pasco watching on during the Southland senior club cricket game in Invercargill on Saturday.

Hart rips through Waikoikoi

Appleby also got its 2021-22 campaign off to a strong start with its 56-run win over Waikoikoi, which has led the pace in club cricket in recent seasons.

Appleby posted a modest 141 batting first, which was largely set up by Kieran Lloyd's 44 from 77 balls, before Connor Hart took charge with the ball.

Hart ripped through the Waikoikoi line up taking five wickets on the way to bowling Waikoikoi out for just 95 in the game played at Appleby.

Fleury lifts Tigers to first up win

The Metropolitan Tigers was the other team to bank a first up win on Saturday when it claimed a four wicket victory over the Southland Boys’ High School first XI.

Jackson Ronald picked the key wickets Boys’ High of Hamish Skelt and Aaron Hart early in the innings and ended up with a four wicket haul as the students posted 180 for nine batting first.

Hunter Cairns led the way for Southland Boys' with bat with his knock of 43.

In reply opener Lachie Nimmo played an important role for Metropolitan with his 48 from 66 balls key as wickets fell around him.

The experienced Isaac Fleury then took over later in the innings with his 52 from 50 balls ensuring his team grabbed a win with 7.1 overs to spare.