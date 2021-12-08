Police seek information about car in relation to Winton shooting

Police on Park St in Winton, where a shooting took place on Monday.

Invercargill police are seeking information about a navy blue Ford Falcon believed to be connected to a firearms incident in Winton on Monday.

In a statement, police said the 2002 Falcon, which is described as having shiny mag wheels, was in the area of Park St and Arthur St at the time of the shooting.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled to Invercargill after the incident.

On Monday, police were called to a Park St house in Winton about 1pm after reports a firearm had been discharged.

On Monday, Inspector Jon Bisset said police found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken for hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

A 19-year-old man was later located in Invercargill and arrested.

As the Armed Offenders Squad was working to locate the offender, cannabis plants were located at a nearby property.

The cannabis is not related to the victim or the accused.

Anybody with any information or sightings of the vehicle is asked to contact police on 105, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously, and refer to file 211206/3509.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old man appeared in the Invercargill District Court charged with attempted murder.

He did not make a bail application and was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in the Invercargill High Court on January 25.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.