Police appeal for further witnesses in Riverton alleged sexual assault

Police are calling for further witnesses to the alleged sexual assault of a young woman walking home from a New Year's celebration in Riverton, Southland. [File photo]

Police are appealing to witnesses who were travelling on either foot or push-bike in Riverton in the early hours of New Year's Day to come forward in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a young woman.

Police are would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on either foot or push-bike in the vicinity of Bates St and John St in Riverton between 12.30am and 12.50am on January 1.

On Sunday, police said they were investigating an alleged sexual assault of a young woman who was walking home after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration in the Southland town.

People with information should call Southland police on 105 and refer to job number 220101/8608. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.