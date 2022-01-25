More than 8500 Invercargill speeding tickets to be refunded after error

Thousands of speeding tickets have been issued from Southland's only fixed speed camera, on Otatara Rd in Invercargill. The speed limit on road was lowered from 100kmh to 70kmh while a detour sent a larger than usual number of cars to the road.

More than 8500 speeding tickets issued from Invercargill’s lone fixed speed camera will be refunded because of an error.

A police spokesperson confirmed it had become aware of a procedural error when temporary 70kmh speed limits were set on the outskirts of Invercargill.

But exactly what the error was and who is responsible for it remains unclear.

“Invercargill City Council lowered the posted limit as a result of safety concerns around the existing road conditions and the posted speed limit not being suitable,” the spokesperson said.

Police issued 8572 notices from the Otatara Rd camera between November 4 and December 26 and all tickets issued between November 1 and January 20 this year will be cancelled and refunded.

The main road from Invercargill towards the suburb of Otatara was closed to one lane on November 1 for an expected six-months of earthworks. Drivers heading from Otatara are required to take a detour along Otatara Rd to get back to Invercargill, where the fixed speed camera is.

The section had previously had a 100kmh speed limit, but signs saying the speed had temporary been reduced to 70kmh were erected when the detour was put in place.

The temporary speed limit was to remain in force until May 30 to allow the council to assess and repair the affected road surfaces, the police spokesperson said.

Police enforced the 70kmh limit until January 14, “when we became aware of the procedural error relating to the setting of the temporary speed limit and the time of day the limit would be in effect for,” the police spokesperson said.

“Invercargill City Council have since rectified the error,” the police spokesperson said.

The 70kmh limit took effect from Monday and applied 24 hours a day, the spokesperson said.

When asked what the procedural error was, a police spokeswoman​ said “we're not going into detail on that, but the error has been rectified”.

Invercargill City Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan, in a statement released on Monday afternoon, said the council had discussions with police about the speed of the road and “we have been advised that they have decided to cancel some infringement notices issued due to their legal advice”.

“The enforcement responsibilities for speed on roads is held by police, and they have made this decision based on their advice.”

Moogan wanted to remind drivers they should follow the signs that are placed either as permanent or temporary speed limits, as they were there for a purpose and this most often this relates to the safety of all vehicles.

The majority of drivers in the area had been able to recognise the temporary speed limit, he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF A detour on a main road in Invercargill sent many more cars past Southland’s only fixed speed camera. Thousands of tickets will now be cancelled. [File photo].

In the six months between May 1, 2021 and November 3, 2021, police issued 281 notices from the camera.

Invercargill City Council deputy mayor and Otatara resident Nobby Clark said people had been flippant about the reduced limit, and making it 70kmh while there were more cars because of the detour was appropriate.

“The law is the law.”

There were 24 speed signs in the area of the predominant “10 to 12 foot camera”, Clark said.

Teacher Daniel Monteath got eight fines between November 25 and December 12, totalling $720, which he said he had paid.

He said he had not sped again since he received the first fine in the mail.

Monteath suggested a text alert or email to notify a driver they had been caught speeding, so they would immediately be aware.

When told his fines would be refunded, he said it was great news.