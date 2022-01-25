One person critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Invercargill

A crash at the intersection of McQuarrie and Brown streets, Kingswell, Invercargill on Tuesday. It is believed people have suffered serious injuries in the car crash.

One person was critically injured after a two-vehicle crash in Invercargill on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of McQuarrie and Brown Streets shortly before 2.30pm, police said.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, while it is understood that two other people were also injured in the collision.

The intersection was closed for some time and reopened shortly after 6.30pm.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.

There were at least six police cars, an ambulance and a patient transfer vehicle on the scene at the time.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of McQuarrie and Brown streets, Kingswell, Invercargill on Tuesday.

A member of the public said they saw paramedics using the jaws of life to cut a green vehicle, which they believed had crashed into a power pole.