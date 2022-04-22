Covid-19: 1116 new community cases in Southland and Otago

Nationally, there are 9390 new cases of Covid-19 in the community reported on Friday.

There are 1116 new community cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago, the Ministry of Health is reporting on Friday.

The Southern District Health Board is reporting there are 35 people in Southern hospitals with the virus, none are in intensive care or high dependency units.

The board reported 24 people are in Dunedin Hospital, nine in Southland Hospital and one each in Dunstan and Waitaki.

There were 239 new cases in Invercargill meaning there are now 1493 active cases in the city, while 691 active cases are being reported in the Southland district area and 210 in Gore.

There are also 567 cases in Central Otago, 383 in Clutha, 2527 in Dunedin, 833 in Queenstown Lakes, and 405 in Waitaki.

Nationally, there are 9390 new cases of Covid-19 in the community reported on Friday, along with the deaths of 13 people – including one aged between 10 and 19.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 646 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 11.

Of the people who died, one was in Northland, six were in Auckland, one in Waikato, one from Lakes district, one from Whanganui, one from the Wellington region and two from the Canterbury region.

There are 522 people who are recovering in hospitals throughout the country, including 15 people who are in either intensive care or high dependency units.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

There are more than 57,000 active cases in New Zealand as of Friday – these are cases identified in the last seven days and are not yet considered to be recovered.