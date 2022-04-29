Covid-19: 888 new Southern cases, one new death

Southland and Otago are still experiencing a long Covid-19 tail as health authorities brace for this year's flu season.

Daily case numbers in the Southern District Health Board catchment area continue to top 1000 at least once a week and a spokesperson said the district had entered the “long tail” of the outbreak.

On Friday, 888 new community cases were recorded with 39 people in hospital.

The Ministry of Health has also reported another death in Southern, bringing the district’s toll to 20.

Of the 6453 active community cases of Covid-19 in Southern on Friday, 1213 were in Invercargill, 227 were in Gore District, 583 were in the Southland District, 499 were in Central Otago, 316 were in Clutha, 2363 were in Dunedin, 920 were in the Queenstown-Lakes Distrcit, and 315 were in Waitaki.

Of the 39 people in Southern hospitals with Covid-19 on Thursday, 27 were in Dunedin Hospital, eight were in Southland Hospital, two were in Dunstan and two were in Lakes.

The Southern DHB is warning that the virus is now spreading among the older population.

“Those over the age of 65 have a higher chance of complications as a result of Covid-19 infection and thus a higher likelihood of requiring hospitalisation,” a spokesperson said, encouraging these people to get their booster shots.

In a report to board members, DHB chief executive Chris Fleming said flow through Southern hospitals was manageable, but at the expense of planned care – particularly for those that required in-patient care.

The DHB has also been dealing with significant staffing challenges, he said.

“The majority of our work has been in the aged residential care space; however, we are still receiving exposure events to investigate in the faith-based places of worship as well as residential housing settings,” Fleming said.

The DHB spokesperson also urged Southerners to get their flu vaccinations.

“As we enter the cooler months, it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant and follow the simple public health guidelines,.”

WellSouth director of nursing Wendy Findlay said Southern could expect to see influenza in the community this winter as borders reopen and Covid-19 restrictions ease.

“It is especially important to get the flu vaccine this year because with the borders closed the last two winters, we have had very little if any flu in New Zealand . That potentially means we may have a lower immunity to the virus,” she said.

It was especially important for people over 65, Māori and Pasifika over 55, anyone with underlying health conditions and children to get the influenza vaccine. Findlay said.

“The flu can be very nasty and the vaccine is excellent protection to keep you and your whānau safe,” she said.

Nationally, 8242 new community cases were reported on Friday with 480 in hospital and 15 in ICU or HDU.

The Ministry of Health reported 14 new Covid-19 related deaths – 11 were recorded in the past seven days, while three of the deaths occured between April 12 and 17.

This brings the national Covid-19 related death toll to 737.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.