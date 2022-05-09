Covid-19: 654 new community cases in Southland and Otago

Nationally, there are 6407 new community cases of Covid-19 on Monday and two further deaths of people with the virus.

There are 654 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in Southland and Otago on Monday.

There are also 31 people in southern hospitals with the virus.

The Southern District Heath Board reported of those in hospital, there are 18 people in Dunedin Hospital, 11 in Southland Hospital, and one each in Dunstan and Lakes.

Two people in Dunedin Hospital are in the intensive care or high dependency unit.

The board has also reported there are 5334 active community cases in the two regions.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 2 more Southern deaths, 900 daily cases

* Covid-19: 888 new Southern cases, one new death

* Covid-19: Southern numbers climb again after a dip



That included 2214 in Dunedin, 1013 in Invercargill, 684 in Queenstown-Lakes, 389 in Southland, 379 in Central Otago, 258 in Clutha, 226 in Waitaki and 161 in Gore.

During the weekend, the Ministry if Health reported a person in the Southern DHB catchment had died with Covid-19.

The ministry announced the death on Saturday, bringing the total number of people who have died in area with the virus to 29 – nine of which were reported in the past week.

Nationally, there are 6407 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday and two further deaths of people with the virus.

The reported deaths were two people in their 80s.

There are 368 in hospital with the virus in New Zealand and 18 are in an intensive care unit.

Fifty-seven new cases were identified at the border.

A further two cases of the BA.5 variant of Omicron have been detected in people who travelled to New Zealand.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.