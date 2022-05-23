Case of the mystery safe reveals ... nothing

The mystery safe retrieved from the Oreti River has been opened, with nothing found inside.

After much anticipation, a mystery safe retrieved from the Oreti River has been cracked open, revealing nothing inside.

Environment Southland acting compliance manager Donna Ferguson said the safe, which was retrieved from the river near Dunns Rd in Otatara, just outside Invercargill, had been opened by a contractor during the weekend.

“Nothing was inside,” she said.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the regional council asked Southlanders to “help us crack the mystery” of the safe, and called for an owner to come forward.

Supplied Environment Southland compliance administrator Linda Hayes with the safe which was located in the Oreti River near Dunns Rd in Otatara.

Comments on the post speculated about what might be inside the safe, with one person suggesting the council should film the staff opening the safe.

An Environment Southland spokesperson said the safe had originally been spotted by a member of the public who notified the council, with staff believing it may have travelled “some distance” as it was retrieved about 100m downstream from where it was first identified.

Ferguson confirmed the safe’s owner had not been found.

“We had one enquiry from a member of the public who subsequently confirmed he wasn’t the owner ... the safe will now be disposed of appropriately,” she said.