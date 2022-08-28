'Haven't we got enough dead people at the moment' - man concerned at speed limit signs

Corey Vreugdenhil beside the new 100km sign on Harewood Rd, a no exit gravel road leading to the SPCA at Woodend.

A Greenhills man is concerned about a decision by the Invercargill City Council to install 100kmh on some gravel roads, where there hasn’t been signs in the past.

Corey Vreugdenhil believes the road signs have been placed on roads that are too unsafe to drive at that speed.

Vreugdenhil said most gravel roads don't have 100kmh signs - they haven't for 100 years - and questioned why they were being put up now.

Some of the roads, such as Harewood Rd which leads to the Invercargill SPCA, were only a few hundred metres long, he said.

READ MORE:

* More than 8500 Invercargill speeding tickets to be refunded after error

* Lower speed limits on some state highways frustrate locals

* Bluff intersection an 'accident waiting to happen', resident says



Young drivers or those that don’t know the roads might not know the conditions, and aim to drive at 100kmh, and he believes it could be a crash waiting to happen.

“The roads aren’t safe at that speed.

“Haven't we got enough dead people at the moment”.

Southland’s road toll for 2022 is nine.

Vreugdenhil also has concerns about the 100kmh sign installed on Omaui Rd.

John Hawkins/Stuff A road sign covered by a black plastic bag on Mokomoko Rd in Omaui township near the beach.

Omaui resident Murray Christensen also had concerns about a sign installed heading into the village, near the Omaui Camp.

“It’s the most ridiculous scenario I’ve seen in a road sign situation.

“Ludicrous.”

Christensen said the sign was placed on the crest of the rise, on a single-lane road, with no footpaths, gravel surface and visibility of about 20 metres.

“This may be rural, and it may be called Omaui Rd, but it is a residential street.

“Omaui residents have tried in vain to get a speed restriction in the Omaui residential zone over the past 15 or so years. Do we have to wait until there is a terrible outcome for common sense to prevail?”

By Friday, a black plastic bag had been placed over the Omaui sign.

Robyn Edie The 100km road sign on Somerville St, Woodend, Invercargill, which is a gravel no exit road around 700m long.

Invercargill City Council finance and assurance group manager Michael Day said it has put in place a number of new signs throughout the Invercargill district notifying drivers of the speed limits on gravel roads.

The new signs reflect the existing speed limits, however when the Roading and Traffic Bylaw comes into effect on October 3, 2022, these speed limits will be reduced to 60kmh or 80kmh depending on the road surface, Day said.

The signs have been put in place in preparation for the amendment, which will involve more than 400 signs throughout the roading network on sealed and unsealed rural gravel roads being changed.

“We have, however, identified a small number of signs that we are reviewing and recommending to change prior to October 3,” Day said.

The Roading and Traffic Bylaw was part of a public consultation earlier this year and also included the reduction of some speed limits to 30kmh in the inner city, South City and Windsor.

“We have appreciated the feedback from the community on this matter. It is good that people are noticing the signs and understand the change.”