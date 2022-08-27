Car rolls into water in central Southland, helicopter responding

Emergency services are responding to car which rolled into a body of water in central Southland, which was reported about 10am Saturday.

A car has rolled into a body of water in central Southland and the driver is believed to be in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson the incident was reported about 10am, near the intersection of McDonald Rd and Break Neck Rd, Dipton West.

The incident looked like it was pretty serious, and the person was in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.

There was no information about what type of vehicle it was, but it had potentially gone into a drainage ditch, the spokesperson said.

A helicopter was coming from Queenstown, the spokesperson said.

More to come.