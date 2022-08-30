Revamped Winton Library reopened after $1.43m upgrade

The Winton Library has officially reopened with a $1.43 million revamp after it was immediately shut in 2019 when toxigenic mould was found.

The library was officially reopened by Southland District Council deputy mayor Ebel Kremer and Eileen Boyle, wife of the late veteran journalist Vince Boyle, on Tuesday.

It was closed more than three years ago, in May 2019, because of the discovery of mould spores.

In November 2019, the results of comprehensive testing following remedial works confirmed the mould issue and fungal contamination had been eliminated.

However, water leaking at the building was also discovered. Part of the rescoping work was to bring the building up to earthquake specifications and to fix the roofline.

Stage 1 and 2 of the construction work started in June last year and stage 1 was completed just before Christmas.

The $1.43m upgrade took three financial years from concept, design and construction to completion, with delays because of Covid-19 lockdowns and material delays.

The library was housed in the Winton Memorial Hall and then the RSA Hall while remediation work was undertaken.

Plans for the future of the library include bespoke cabinetry to house a larger number of books in the Boyle collection currently in storage.

The historical section of the library was named after Vince, a veteran journalist, historian and teacher, who died in 2009 aged 80.

Eventually, part of the library, which will include local history and more of the collection, will be partitioned off behind a locked glass door.

The collection, and other archival material held, which includes editions of the Winton Record, will be accessible by request and some of it will be borrowable.

Access to the archive material and Boyle collection will also be available by making an appointment with the Genealogical Society.

Eileen said Vince wrote about 22 books, all history books including local history on towns and clubs.

“He was naturally gifted that way [writing] and was a history buff.’’

Eileen said that it was her goal once Vince died to have his works in the library.

He was an interesting man with a wicked sense of humour, she said

He taught in several Southland schools and became a freelance writer, not only of news and sports stories but also local and regional histories, including those of the Southland County Council, and Southland Education Board.

Vince was not meant to have a secondary job being a teacher, and it was then he would write under nicknames, Eileen recalled.

This included his pen name Gordon Grant, a name devised from two favourite tipples: Gordon's gin and Grant's whisky.

Some of his books included Golden service! : a history of 50 Years of Lions in New Zealand and the South Pacific and he penned the biography of Tussock Creek athletics legend Derek Turnbull called The Fastest Old Man in the World: The Derek Turnbull Story.