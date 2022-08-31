Aurora-chasers on display at Social Science fair

Hannah Lacey, 10, left, and Rebekah Lacey, 12, with their Aurora exhibit at the Southland Social Sciences Fair.

Southland students diverse array of interests, from the dangers of TikTok to a project converting fish guts to fertiliser, were on display at this year's Southland Social Sciences Fair.

Hannah Lacey, 10, and Rebekay Lacey, 12, were at the fair on Wednesday showing off their exhibit on Auroras using a cardboard observatory, complete with an optometrist-certified UV protected lens.

The pair spent six weeks constructing the exhibit, using Facebook to connect with experts around the world and conducting Zoom interviews with scientists stationed in Antarctica as part of their research.

“We were just really interested in it ... we put out some surveys with mums permission on Facebook and interviewed someone in Antarctica over zoom, as well as some friends in town.”

They plan to use their new knowledge of capturing auroras to enter into photography competitions, they said.

Organiser Lloyd Esler said there had been 253 entries from 20 schools in the fair’s 17th year.

Entries had been judged on Tuesday night, with results to be released to school’s on Thursday morning, he said.

“[The] judges were extremely impressed with the amount of work and originality that went into these exhibits,” he said.

The Southland Social Sciences Fair at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club on Wednesday and runs until Saturday morning.