Former Southland artist celebrated as inaugural queer laureate

2022 Toi Ko Iriiri Queer Arts Laureate Lindah Lepou says Invercargill offered her a place to heal and grow when she lived in the city.

FormerSouthland artist and designer Lindah Lepou has been named as 2022 Arts Foundation's inaugural Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate.

The award is Aotearoa’s first ever major arts award dedicated to queer artists and Lepou was honoured during the Arts Foundation awards party on Friday for paving the way for other artists like herself.

Her influence extends to Murihiku where she spent seven years teaching, working, inspiring young people and providing a safe space for people exploring their identities.

“My being there and being out there and unafraid was something that was positive for Invercargill,” she said.

Lepou is a fashion designer and multidimensional artist whose work sits at the intersection of fashion, art and her fa’afafine identity.

Born in Aotearoa, she grew up in Samoa and returned to New Zealand as a teen.

Lepou draws inspiration from the tensions implicit in her Pacific and Palagi lineage and her artwork references cultural and gender identity, creative opportunity and economic diversity, and personal spirituality.

She coined the term Pacific Couture to define her dramatic, conceptually driven, one-off garments, often made using Pasifika elements, and innovative use of traditional materials, she said.

Nicole Gourley Designer Lindah Lepou says she felt drawn to Invercargill when she decided to make it her home in 2013. The city provided a space for her to heal and grow during a difficult time of her life, she says. [File photo]

She was inspired by Murihiku’s rich history while working in the region, even collaborating with the Templeton Flax Mill Heritage Museum in Riverton for an exhibition.

“I have some beautiful imagery done there.”

As a teacher, Lepou offered real world experience through an apprenticeship in her clothing manufacturing business and by helping fashion students stage their own shows, “so they never forget that feeling. So when they get out there, they’re not afraid”.

There was no shortage of talent in Invercargill, she said, and she hoped that during her time in the city she encouraged artists to be courageous in their work and dreams.

Nicole Gourley Lindah Lepou and then Southern Institute of Technology fashion student Ashleigh Clare work on designs during Lepou’s visit to the class in 2013. “I’m all about real world teaching. I’m not about teaching with a blackboard,” she says.

The Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate Award was created to celebrate an outstanding artist – or collective of artists – whose practice has a meaningful impact on queer arts communities.

The award’s name was gifted by Dr Elizabeth Kerekere and refers to “art that transforms – that moves us in or out of discomfort, but always to a new place”.

Lepou said it was significant that the LGBTQA+ had been recognised by a mainstream organisation like the Arts Foundation.

“This is a symbol of how innovative, how resilient, how courageous, how amazing LGBTQA+ communities are. They are the ones that push boundaries and challenge the status quo. On [Friday night] the community was seen.”