Star-studded lineup for Hawthorndale fundraiser

New Zealand sporting greats have converged on Invercargill in support of the town’s new specialist dementia village.

Sport New Zealand chief executive ONZM Raelene Castle, All Black’s attack coach Joe Schmidt and Silver Fern’s head coach Dame Noeline Taurua were expected to be in Southland for less than 24 hours to speak at a Night On The Couch event on Friday night.

The event was a fundraiser for Hawthorndale Care Village, which isexpected to open in early 2025.

Schmidt, who was due to fly to Hamilton on Saturday morning for the All Black’s test match against Argentina, said he had made a commitment to Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust Working group member Paddy O’Brien more than a year ago to attend the event, and was standing by his word.

Having had elderly relatives go through retirement villages, he also had a personal connection to the cause, and had been following the progress keenly.

“It’s going to be a great resource,” he said.

A friendship with O’Brien and a personal connection to the Hawthorndale story appeared to be behind all speakers' attendance at the event.

Taurua had lost her own mother just two or three months prior to agreeing to speak, which had fuelled an appreciation for the work of caregivers and nursing homes, she said.

The Hawthorndale project in particular was close to her heart due to a coaching stint with the Southern Steel in 2016.

“I enjoyed my time down here and loved Invercargill ... and also my affinity to giving back to a worthwhile cause, my mother as well was sick and also in a home. [I have an] appreciation of what they [nursing homes] do and the care and the love.”

Castle said she was at the event “because Paddy O’Brien asked”, in town to support her longtime friend for “a really great cause”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Construction of The Hawthorndale Care Village project in Invercargill is set to begin in October 2022. Pictured is Ra Dallas blessing the Hawthorndale site, with the Hawthorndale Care Village charitable trust project team in the background, on Wednesday morning.

O’Brien said the event had sold out, with 320 people expected to attend on Friday evening.

Although there would be auctions, the event was not centred around fundraising, he said, but was rather a “thank you” to the community for the work done thus far.

The site of the Hawthorndale Care Village was blessed on Wednesday, with construction on the Tay St site expected to take six months.

It will be based on world-leading Dutch dementia village De Hogeweyk, which follows a social rather than institutional model of care.