Final steps being put in place for Rocking with the Stars

Chris Chilton and Katie Herman in training for the Rocking with the Stars' charity event on Saturday.

Despite setbacks from injuries and last year’s cancellation, sales for the fifth Rocking with the Stars' fundraiser have already bedazzled the previous event.

The show sold 58 tables in 2020 and 70 have already been booked for this year, and public seating is selling quick.

Last year the event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rocking with the Stars' director Karl Herman said after last year’s cancellation, he’s looking forward to seeing the stadium full, and the stars shining.

Herman said more than half of the contestants agreed to take part two years ago and have been itching to hit the dance floor ever since.

READ MORE:

* Former All Blacks to dust off boots for Pack the Park charity game

* Strong junior numbers at Invercargill Rock n Roll Championships

* Chief executive warms to learning dance moves for Rocking with the Stars



However, rehearsals haven’t come without bruises or injuries.

“[Rock n Roll’s] not a safe sport, especially when you’re doing some pretty dramatic throws.”

Last week, Davin Heaps dance partner Cheryl Cross broke her finger in a non-dancing related incident.

Dancer O’Leah Peterson has stepped in to replace Cross.

“She [Cross] was just making her bed – so it wasn’t even to do with the dancing.”

This year’s judges are Invercargill country singer Susanne Prentice, Rock n Roll dancing national champions Todd and Amanda Meikle, and singer Megan Alatini - who was runner-up on Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

Prentice and Alatini will also be performing on the night.

Funds raised will be split between the Southland Charity Hospital, and a new hall for the Invercargill Rock n Roll Club.

The stars and dancers walked through the hospital last week to see what they are dancing for.

Herman said “this event is going to help progress the opening of the charity hospital even faster and ongoing costs once it opens”.

More than $150,000 has been raised for the Southland Charity Hospital during the previous four events.

Those wanting to attend can book tables of five, or 10 people. Organisers expect public seating to sell out by Thursday or Friday.

Rocking with the Stars is taking place on Saturday, at 7.30pm at Southland’s ILT Stadium.

The Stars hitting the dance floor this year are: Toni Biddle-Maclellan, Angee Shand, Jen O’Connell, Joc O’Donnell, Wayne McEwan, Davin Heaps, Carla Forbes, Chris Chilton, Nathan Hughes and Dene Allen