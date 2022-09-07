Te Anau restaurant owners 'gutted' by fire, week after eatery opened

Te Anau firefighters starting to pack up after a fire in Te Anau on Wednesday.

Only a week after opening, a Te Anau restaurant has been damaged by fire, leaving its owners “gutted”.

Firefighters were called to a building in Town Centre about 8.40am on Wednesday, to a report of a building full of smoke.

Te Anau fire chief Graeme Moffat said there was significant damage to the Ray White Te Anau office and lesser damage to the restaurant Ditto.

A spokesperson on behalf of the restaurant, and owners Ryan Murray and Jo Lott, said “it was a devastating fire and Jo and Ryan are gutted.”

“The restaurant was only opened last week and they will be working hard to reopen for the community.”

They thanked everyone for their support.

The blaze was in a fire wall between the buildings, Moffat said. Firefighters had to remove wall linings to get to the source, he said.

There was a lot of water and smoke damage and six firefighters required breathing apparatus, Moffat said.

A fire investigator has been notified and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The building was structurally sound but would require a few repairs, Moffat said.

Supplied Te Anau couple Ryan Murray and Jo Lott sold one of their food trailers to open a restaurant named Ditto. [File photo]

In January, Murray and Lott said they were pushing on with the new restaurant despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple sold one of the two food trailers they sold Asian street food from in the town for the venture.

Ray White Te Anau licensee agent Don McFarlane said there was only a bit of cleaning to do and staff would be back in the office Thursday or Friday.

“It’s not a major to be fair... it’s not going to upset our operations,” McFarlane said.

Tourism reliant Te Anau has been one of the hardest hit areas in Southland since international borders closed because of Covid-19 in early 2020.