Four Southland early childhood services breach licensing standards

Failing to meet Education and Training Act 2020 requirements led to licenses for Early Childhood Services centres in the Invercargill suburbs of Otatara and Appleby being cancelled. (File photo)

Four Southland Early Childhood Services breached licensing standards this year, with two having their licenses cancelled.

More than 100 early childhood education services throughout New Zealand had licensing action taken against them this year – 25 of them have been closed permanently – for breaching minimum standards.

Ministry of Education south leader Nancy Bell said ECEs were licensed in accordance with the Education and Training Act 2020 under the Education (Early Childhood Services) Regulations 2008.

“The Regulations outline the minimum standards that each licensed service must meet to be able to operate. Areas where services must meet minimum requirements include health and safety, curriculum, premises and facilities and governance and management.

“When a licensed service is not meeting regulatory requirements, we can either suspend their license or reclassify it to provisional. This decision depends on the health and safety risk to children. While a service is provisionally licensed, they can operate. While a license is suspended, they cannot.

“If a service does not demonstrate compliance within the time-period, we may cancel the license,” Bell said.

The license for Creators@Home – Southland was suspended in September, 2021 and subsequently cancelled in January.

The license for Woodhouse Early Learning Centre was suspended on June 23 and was subsequently cancelled on August 2.

BestStart Elles Road was placed on a provisional license in February and returned to a full licence in April.

Bell said of each centre “a number of regulations were breached, including governance, management and administration, qualifications and ratios”.

A provisional license was issued for The Key Playcentre in July, with conditions expected to be met by October 10, 2022.

“The regulation breaches relate to teacher qualifications and ratios,” Bell said.

Earlier this week, the ministry confirmed licences were granted in perpetuity. Helen Hurst of the operations team said the ministry could “enter and inspect” early childcare provider services at any time.

Incidents or complaints weren’t the only trigger for a visit, she said. Management changes or a licence amendment application could too, as well as when other agencies like Oranga Tamariki, police or Fire and Emergency New Zealand identified concerns, Hurst said.

On average, the Government’s external evaluation agency, the Education Review Office (ERO), checked services every three years, but sometimes up to five years. However, services were notified ahead of time that a visit would be taking place.

Office of Early Childhood Education chief advisor Dr Sarah Alexander said that more services were likely falling short because investigations only took place in response to a complaint or serious incident.

The issue has come to light amid deepening issues in the early childhood sector, with staffing to legal minimums causing burnout and stress in centre workers.

Once a provider was licensed, it was not subject to regular checks, something Alexander labelled “irresponsible”.

On Wednesday, Invercargill MP and National’s Early Childhood spokesperson Penny Simmonds said she strongly supports the Office as it calls for regular checks to be made.

“While most centres do a fantastic job, we must maintain standards and keeping pre-schoolers safe ...

“I believe it’s time for these regulations to be tightened.

“Without regular and consistent checks the Ministry of Education is effectively failing to ensure safe standards are being maintained and is therefore putting pre-schoolers at risk.”

Last year, more than 200 services in New Zealand were operating on downgraded licences – 20 licences were cancelled.