Student teaches himself how to craft violin from scratch

Lethan Pickett, a year 13 pupil at Southland Boys' High School, has built a violin with guidance from books and Youtube videos.

Books and a “fair amount” of YouTube videos taught Lethan Pickett, 18, how to make his own homemade violin.

The Southland Boys’ High School year 13 student began learning violin in December. Three months later in February 2022, he started making one.

“I just sort of woke up and decided I kind of wanted to give it a go,” he said.

Pickett finished in early August, after spending about 150 hours making the instrument.

The top is made of cedar, the bottom is made of maple.

He figured out what to do by reading four or five books and watching YouTube videos.

“I managed to build the whole thing for about $300.

“I wasn’t planning on spending that much until I got about halfway through and I thought this could actually work – so I figured I might as well really go for it.”

Pickett said he made the majority of the violin on a little table in his room but his granddad , Lyndon Smith, taught him woodworking.

Smith said he got the grandchildren into his workshop from when they were 5 or 6 years old.

He said in recent years, he had moved from teacher to adviser, because Pickett “superseded my woodworking ability”.

Smith said he had “nothing to do with” the physical making of the violin and only provided advice when asked.

For example, when Pickett was unsure what glue to use, Smith advised Hyde glue because it can melt under heat. If the instrument ever needed to be taken apart and put back together, Pickett could do so without breaking the wood.

However, Hyde glue was too expensive to buy – so Pickett made his own.

Another challenge was finding the right type of wood for the top, because spruce wood could not be found anywhere.

Pickett said his granddad took him to an Otautau joiner, who “was nice enough to give us a big enough piece [of cedar]”.

Pickett said his granddad also supplied him with tools but there were four or five pieces of equipment he had to create or improvise.

He said he needed a fitness gauge to make measurements that needed to be “one-tenth of a millimetre” in accuracy.

However, they cost hundreds of dollars, so he used a digital caliper instead.

“I don’t know how accurate it was but it seemed to work pretty well,” Pickett said.

The “weirdest” tool Pickett said he needed was a purfling cutter, which is a variation of a box cutter, that carved grooves into the edge of the violin.

Pickett said it was “pretty difficult” to balance school with creating the violin but he made it happen by doing homework first, then crafting his violin into the night.

To get the dimensions and design, he said he combined a Stradivarius model, with the Guarneri design for the scroll, and “morphed them into my own thing”.

Pickett said he now used his handmade violin rather than his store-bought one, because it was more responsive and a lot easier to play.

Pickett continues to learn how to play the instrument.

He can also play the piano and the guitar.