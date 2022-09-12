Southlander recognised for her part in honouring the south’s war heroes

Mayor Gary Tong, left, presents Ann Robbie with a Queen's Service Medal on behalf of King Charles III at the Winton Memorial Hall on Friday evening.

Ann Robbie has dedicated most of her life to honouring the south’s war heroes, and now she has been bestowed a medal of her own.

On behalf of King Charles III, Southland District mayor Gary Tong presented Robbie with her Queen’s Service Medal for service to historical research at the Winton Memorial Hall in front of about 100 guests on Friday.

During the past 30 years, Robbie has devoted countless hours and her own resources to the discovery and restoration of more than 400 war memorials throughout the province, ranging from large public cenotaphs to gates to small memorial boards.

Without her efforts, many would have been lost forever. Instead, each has been catalogued into Southland’s Kia Mate Toa database to ensure its preservation for future generations.

Robbie said to receive the award on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was an historical moment, fitting given her passion for preserving history.

“If you think about the history part of it, I probably would have been one of the first people to receive an award on behalf of King Charles III ... it’s so humbling.”

She said it had been “absolutely brilliant” to be able to share the award with her community, as opposed to only being able to bring a handful of loved ones to the ceremony at Government House.

“Having it down here, it was such a pinnacle ... the grandkids came up with a wee bouquet and there were just tears in my eyes.”

Tong said Robbie’s work had saved an incredible amount of history which should never be forgotten.

“It has taken a quite remarkable investment of her own time, tenacity and money to ensure these significant community artefacts have been preserved so that future generations will not forget the sacrifices of those brave Southlanders who served in wartime,” he said.

For more than 45 years, Robbie has provided her services as a bagpiper at Anzac Day services and funerals throughout Southland.

She has tutored young pipers in the City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band and played with the Winton and Districts and Waimatuku Pipe Bands.

Last December, Robbie received two awards for many years of service to Southland communities - the inaugural Our Southlander Award and a Community Service Award from the Wallace Takitimu Community Board.