Environment Southland eases winter grazing regulations on some crop paddocks

Under the Government’s new freshwater regulations, farmers must have a certified freshwater farm plan for winter grazing on land that slopes more than 10 degrees. (File photo)

Environment Southland has changed its own rules so that about 2000 Southland farmers won’t have to apply for a resource consent for winter grazing next year.

The regional council has introduced a deemed permitted activity for farmers who do not meet the slope criteria in the National Environment Standards for Freshwater rules on winter grazing but meet all other permitted activity criteria.

The solutionfor Southland farmers only applies to those who winter graze on crop paddocks of 10-15 degrees.

Under the Government’s new freshwater regulations, farmers must have a certified freshwater farm plan for winter grazing on land that slopes more than 10 degrees.

READ MORE:

* Stoush brews between Environment Minister and farmers over freshwater rules

* Ministers receive recommendations from winter grazing advisory group

* Election 2020: Labour promises $50m for farm planning to cut costs

* Parker, O'Connor front up over freshwater rules in Southland



Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said the council wanted to provide regulatory certainty to farmers for their intensive winter grazing next season.

“We are pleased that we have been able to find a solution for farmers who only trigger the slope criteria of the national legislation as it provides regulatory certainty and at a reasonable cost.”

The change has been made because the Government’s framework allowing farmers to certify freshwater farm plans is not in place.

Environment Minister David Parker said the Government deferred the commencement date of the regulations to enable farmers and councils time to prepare ahead for the 2023 winter-grazing season.

“While freshwater farm plans will help in future, it was not intended that they be in place by now nor that they will always be a substitute for rules around intensive winter grazing,’’ he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker did not answer questions about why the framework allowing farmers to certify freshwater farm plans was not in place or when it would be.

The intensive winter grazing regulations were deferred from May 1, 2021, to May 1, 2022, while the Government improved them in co-operation with regional councils and the farming sector.

“We then deferred the IWG regulations further (to come into effect from November 1, 2022), to allow councils and farmers more time to prepare.

“Freshwater farm plans will begin rolling out in 2023, with full implementation across all regions expected to take several years. FFPs are not a full substitute for intensive winter grazing rules and were never intended to be,’’ Parker said.

Parker said officials estimated that, as at 2021, only about 6.5% of Southland’s winter forage crops (about 55,000 hectares as at 2021) were likely to trigger the slope conditions.

Parker did not answer questions about why the framework allowing farmers to certify freshwater farm plans was not in place or when it would be.

Supplied/Stuff Federated Farmers arable industry group chairman Colin Hurst said the fact the framework was not in place had left thousands of farmers stuck in limbo.

In an email to farmers on Friday, Federated Farmers arable industry group chairman Colin Hurst said the twice-deferred and still-not-ready-yet winter grazing regulations had left thousands of farmers stuck in limbo and ‘’quite frankly pissed off”.

“We still have no clarity on the way forward ... the uncertainty is more than aggravating,’’ he said.