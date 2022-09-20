Lego Masters heading south to judge Murihiku builders

Lego Master Jake Roos, pictured here at the Christchurch Brick Show, is heading to Invercargill with fellow Lego Masters NZ winner Glenn Knight to take part in the Southland Brick Show. [File photo]

New Zealand’s first Lego Masters are heading south this weekend to show off their building skills at the Southland Brick Show.

Just months after winning the national reality competition, Glenn Knight and Jake Roos will be the ones doing the judging this weekend while also joining 192 builders – the brick show’s highest number yet.

Lego enthusiasts will be hauling hundreds of thousands of bricks into the ILT Stadium Southland on Friday to build everything from a two-metre high crane to original spaceship designs ahead of opening to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

Lego User Group south chairman Chris Knight said: “To see the smiles on children’s faces when they see something that amazes them – that’s what it’s all about.”

Knight – no relation to Glenn Knight – couldn’t say just how many bricks would be used over the weekend because when building at scale, “you get up to huge quantities very quickly”.

He himself would be bringing 100, 000, but said it wasn’t much compared to some other builders’ collections.

While the cost of Lego was increasing, it helped that Lug could purchase bulk orders from the company annually as part of its support for enthusiast groups, he said.

The company also seemed to be realising that its fan base were getting older, and Knight was surprised by how many older people had been asking to join Lug in recent years.

Supplied Lego Masters NZ winners Glenn Knight and Jake Roos became friends after meeting at a Lego building show in 2016.

“Parents start off coming to support their children. That’s how I got into it,” he said.

Come Friday, Knight and the other builders will be working from 8am to 10pm to set up for the weekend.

Glenn Knight and Jake Roos will be working on their creations over the weekend, so visitors can watch them in action.

They’ll be building their dream hotel rooms before judging the entries in Lug South and The Langlands Hotel’s Your Ultimate Hotel Room competition where Southlanders were invited to create what they thought the ultimate family friendly hotel room should look like.

Lug South has been hosting the Southland Brick Show since 2014, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House, I Am Hope and the Life Education Trust.