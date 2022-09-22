Southern students shown P-3K2 Orion aircraft during Royal New Zealand Air Force visit to Invercargill

Royal New Zealand Air Force wing commander Glen Donaldson, Aurora College students James Templeton, Levi Matthews, Jacob Hogan-Foster, all aged 17, and warfare information management officer Holly Graham at the front of a P-3K2 Orion on the tarmac at Invercargill Airport on Thursday.

The war in Ukraine is expected to see more people join the defence force, but like many industries in New Zealand at the moment, recruiters are in competition to attract staff.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force was in Invercargill on Thursday after completing a surveillance patrol of the Auckland and Campbell Islands.

A stop at Invercargill Airport was requested to allow high school students and Front-Line Training attendees to take a look at a P-3K2 Orion aircraft.

Air force south deputy recruiting officer Tony Adolph, of Christchurch, said while there will be more people who will in future join the air force because of the war in Ukraine, recruitment has its ups and downs.

Che Baker/Stuff Royal New Zealand Air Force air warfare specialist Ryan Vincent talks to Aurora College students on board a P-3K Orion at Invercargill Airport on Thursday.

Like every other industry, the air force is competing to recruit staff.

Southlanders were good candidates to join because they had a country mindset and a can-do attitude, Adolph said.

“They just breeze through training and that’s the kind of people we are after.”

The air force offered 110 different trades, Adolph said.

Southland born Holly Graham, 25, has been in the air force for the past six years and was an air force warfare information management officer.

Her job was to help with navigation, fuel monitoring and communications.

While you can be called out on short notice, no two days in the air force were the same and the lifestyle on and off duty kept you busy, Graham said.

“We’ve got a bit of grit down here, a can-do attitude helps.”

As part of the visit to Invercargill, students were given a lowdown of the technology onboard the Orion.

The aircarft had just returned from the Auckland and Campbell Islands where it had been on a surveillance mission for the Department of Conservation to check infrastructure was in a suitable state and southern right whale numbers and activity.

It was also used for New Zealand Customs Service fishery patrols, including checking who was in the waters and making sure fishers were licenced. Crews did not find anything significant.