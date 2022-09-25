Father's plea after son left critically injured on side of road after hit-and-run

Police are investigating after a person was found with critical injuries in Southland.

A father is appealing for information after his son was left critically injured in a hit-and-run on the outskirts of Invercargill.

Police said a person was found on the road by a member of the public in Ōtātara, just outside Invercargill, after being struck by a vehicle before sunrise at 6.15am on Sunday morning.

The victim, a 19-year-old, was taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance before being transferred to Dunedin Hospital.

The teen’s father Nathan Phillips, who was travelling to Dunedin Hospital to be with his son on Sunday, asked that anybody with more information contact police.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Marama Ave South remained closed between Dunns Rd and Taiepa Rd for most of Sunday morning while police mapped the scene where a person was found critically injured.

He expected that the driver would be just as distraught as the family.

“We are well aware that the driver would also be in a state of shock and horrified after what has happened, so this is not a witch hunt by any means,” he said.

He believed the impact of hitting his son would have caused damage to the vehicle involved.

Phillips thanked the person who phoned St John Ambulance in a Facebook post, along with St John staff, police, and “the amazing staff” at Southland Hospital.

Police are also appealing for help to locate the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, which occurred on Marama Ave South.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Police are investigating after a person was found with critical injuries in Southland.

There are no street lights on the road.

“Police urge anyone travelling in the area at the time of the incident or the driver or occupants of the vehicle involved to contact police to assist in their enquiries,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220925/5483.

Police are providing support to the person’s family, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed between Dunns Rd and Taiepa Rd while police mapped the scene.

This was so it could be reproduced digitally at a later point, the spokesperson said.

Evidence markers had been placed in the centre of the road.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell were called to the scene to assist police and St John.