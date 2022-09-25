Person found with critical injuries by member of the public

Police are investigating after a person was found with critical injuries in Southland.

A person believed to have been struck by a vehicle was found with critical injuries by a member of the public early Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Marama Ave South in Ōtātara, just outside Invercargill, at 6.25am – before sunrise – and a St John Ambulance spokesperson said the person was critically injured and taken to Southland Hospital.

A police spokesperson has since confirmed that the person is being transferred to Dunedin Hospital.

Marama Ave South remained closed between Dunns Rd and Taiepa Rd at 11:30am while police mapped the scene.

READ MORE:

* One person critical, another seriously injured in Christchurch crash

* Critical and serious injuries in fiery Invercargill car crash

* Person critical after collision between two trucks in central Dunedin



This was so it could be reproduced digitally at a later point, the spokesperson said.

Evidence markers had been placed in the centre of the road.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell were called to the scene to assist police and St John.

A police spokesperson said earlier in the morning that enquiries were ongoing.