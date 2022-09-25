Person hit by vehicle, critically injured in Southland

Emergency services were called to Ōtātara, outside Invercargill, on Sunday after a person was hit by a vehicle (File photo).

Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle in Ōtātara in Southland early Sunday morning.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the person was critically injured and taken to Southland Hospital.

The incident happened at 6.25am, about an hour before sunrise, on Marama Ave South.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell were called to the scene.

Fire crews assisted police and St John on the scene, the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.