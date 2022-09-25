Person hit by vehicle, critically injured in Southland
Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle in Ōtātara in Southland early Sunday morning.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the person was critically injured and taken to Southland Hospital.
The incident happened at 6.25am, about an hour before sunrise, on Marama Ave South.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell were called to the scene.
READ MORE:
* One person critical, another seriously injured in Christchurch crash
* Critical and serious injuries in fiery Invercargill car crash
* Person critical after collision between two trucks in central Dunedin
Fire crews assisted police and St John on the scene, the spokesperson said.
A police spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.