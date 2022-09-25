From $3.5m to $11m: how the price of a pump station ballooned

Environment Southland has signed a contract with Fulton Hogan to rebuild a pump station on Stead St, where there is a high risk of flooding. [File photo]

Environment Southland is spending $11 million to replace the Stead Street Pump Station and protect parts of Invercargill from being flooded.

This number is $4.5 m above the cost projected in the regional council’s 2021/22 Annual Plan and $7.5 million more than its initial funding bid to the Government.

Environment Southland is borrowing the money to start working immediately because of the urgency of the project.

Chief executive Wilma Falconer said “this pump station is critical to the 116 properties in the immediate area and is a lifeline for the airport, supporting 320,000 passengers plus freight each year.”

The existing building and pumps were at the end of their life and there was increased risk of failure, she said.

Environment Southland on Friday signed a contract with Fulton Hogan to carry out the work and Falconer said it would provide the city of Invercargill-Waihōpai, Lake Hawkins residents and the Invercargill airport with protection from inundation for the next 50 years.

The council had secured $2.25m of funding from central government for the project in 2020, based on the replacement axial flow pumps and a modest pump house at an estimated cost of $3.5 million.

But the introduction of the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater later that year meant that the initial pump specification would not meet requirements, so Archimedes screw pumps were ordered from the Netherlands in 2021 to allow fish to move through safely.

The new pumps also increased pumping capacity by 40%, a council spokesperson said.

However, the design for the new station would not accommodate the new pumps, so new designs had to be drawn up, pushing the price to $6.5 million – which the council budgeted for in its 2021/22 Annual Plan.

Council went to tender in the middle of this year, and then the war began in Ukraine, which – coupled with inflation, a heated construction market and labour market constraints – pushed the price up again.

In a statement, Environment Southland said it planned to pay the debt back over a minimum of 25 years, but would investigate options for third-party funding to minimise the impact on ratepayers.

Final costs would remain unknown until the project was completed – possibly in the next 18 months.

Public consultation would be held before June 2024 to establish how debt repayment will be managed over the life of the asset, the spokesperson said.

Invercargill City Council has also been strengthening the Stead St stopbank as part of its climate resilience work.