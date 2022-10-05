Southlanders rally to help Bluff youth after death of four teens

Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote says Rangatahi Zone has created a space for young people to connect and experience new things after the tragedy they faced earlier in the year.

After an earlier school holiday this year was marred by tragedy, more than 60 organisations have come together to help rangatahi from Bluff heal.

The Murihiku community lost four of its rangatahi in a horror crash in Invercargill in April.

Konnor Steele, 16; Indaka Rouse, 16; Kyah Kennedy, 16, all from Bluff; and Omaruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill died following a collision between the Ford Ranger they were travelling in and a truck near Queens Park.

This week, organisers have recreated and adapted a festival they would have all attended as children – the popular Kidszone – to give teens a safe space to try something new, have some fun, and access spiritual healing.

In the wake of the crash, people from all over Southland reached out to ask how they could help young people in the southern town.

Organiser and Awarua Synergy general manager Sumaria Beaton said like many in Bluff, her children knew the teens.

“There’s a lot of grief after the tragedies, and as a mum, you just want to fix it,” she said.

Since so many of the teens were familiar with the Kidzone format, organisers decided to create a version for youth between the ages of 10 and 18.

The result is more than 45 activities spread out in different Bluff venues, ranging from beauty treatments and photo shoots to axe throwing and a smash it room where teens can throw bottles.

“It’s so therapeutic,” Beaton said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote tests his speed against Senior Constable Fenton Herrick's speed radar gun at the Rangatahi Zone event in Bluff.

Big draw cards for the three-day festival are visits from TikTok stars Uncle Tics and Georgia Awatea Jerry-Jones who both don’t shy away from speaking about mental well-being on their platforms.

“This kaupapa is very close to my heart, especially being where I grew up. Mental health matters,” Awatea-Jerry, formally of Invercargill, said.

Rangatahi Zone is being led by Tuurama Trust and the organisation’s cultural activator Jay Coote said the event was a space for youth to meet new people, try new things, and connect.

Free buses were bringing tamariki from as far as Tuatapere and the festival was spread out throughout Bluff, so they could freely roam around town, Coote said.

With 140 helpers donating their time to keep things running smoothly, there were heaps of adults around if teens felt they needed to chat to someone other than their parents.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kora Savage, 15, of Bluff, gets her lashes done by Liz Merito of Lashes on Islington at the Rangatahi Zone event in Bluff. Merito also spoke to teens about her trade and career throughout the day.

Teens who were milling about Wednesday had nothing but good things to say about the festival.

Bella Heads Bragg, a 17-year-old from Bluff, said: “It’s amazing to bring all the teenagers together. It’s something new. It’s cool to have the whole community here.”

Bluff School was playing host to heaps of activities.

Tumuaki (principal) Desiree Alapaki said there was a need for somewhere for rangatahi in Bluff to congregate, and the school was pleased to be able to give tamariki opportunities.

She encouraged parents from all over Murihiku to send their children down to Bluff.

“There’s lots to see and do. No teenager should be bored in Southland these school holidays.”