Tong frustrated as wait for mayoral announcement drags on

Incumbent Southland District Council Mayor Gary Tong says he’s trying to take his mind off the election as the wait for results drags on. [File photo]

A Southland District Council mayor has yet to be named after a campaign that saw candidates change their minds, promises of tattoos, and accusations of inequitable voting access.

The race has gone down to the wire and is one of the last in New Zealand to be called.

By the time 90% of the votes had been counted on Saturday night, there were just 21 votes between incumbent mayor Gary Tong and former Federated Farmers president Geoffrey Young; while councillor and businessman Rob Scott was only six votes behind.

Tong was frustrated on Sunday evening, saying: “There’s got to be some reason for this delay, but I don’t know what it is.”

READ MORE:

* Campaigners for the Southland District Council are not big spenders

* Southland District Council election results finalised

* Southern region local government election results

* Southland District Council requires by-elections because of a lack of nominations



“To be told everyone will know by early evening of election day and to not know by the next evening is unacceptable.”

He had been trying to keep his mind off the results, but said he felt sorry for all the candidates and their supporters who were waiting to hear the outcome.

“We’re just playing the waiting game.”

In October last year, Tong announced he would run against Sir Tim Shadbolt for the Invercargill mayoralty, before changing his mind and announcing in July he would again run for the mayoralty in Southland district.

Last week, mayoral candidate Kirsty Pickett, in an open letter to Tong, called for all council offices to be opened every day last week, so Southlanders could hand-deliver their votes.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mayoral candidate and businessman Rob Scott had pledged to get the Southland District Council logo as a tattoo if voter turnout reached 55%, but fewer than 50% of eligible Southland district residents voted. [File photo]

She feared that delays in getting voting packs to rural residents would mean they could not return their votes in time, but council’s governance legal manager Robyn Rout said all council offices would be open on Saturday, so people could lodge their last minute votes.

On Tuesday, Scott pledged to get a tattoo of the council’s logo on his arm if voter turnout reached 55%.

In the end, the preliminary voter return for the Southland district was 43.81% or 9216 votes.

Controversial candidate Jaspreet Boparai joins the council after being elected to the Waiau Aparima Ward.

The Southland dairy farmer regularly speaks on Voices for Freedom platforms, pushing a conspiracy theory about a UN agenda to enslave humanity.

Telegram Southland dairy farmer Jaspreet Boparai is one of two Voices for Freedom representatives in the country to make it onto council. The other is Gill Booth who was elected to the Teviot Community Board in Central Otago. [File photo]

On the Southland district’s community boards, the progress results show Tony Philpott, Edwin Mabonga, Colin Lawry, Bridget mason, Lester Wilson and Gretchen Wilson have been elected to the Wallace Takitimu Community Board.

Neil Linscott, Eve Welch, Michael Weusten, Alby Buchanan, Troy Holiday and Emma Gould will make up the Oraka Aparima Community Board.

John McIntyre, Pamela Yorke, Emily Butters, George Stevenson, Denise Fodie, Andrea Straight and Fiona McCabe will make up the Waihopai Toetoe Community Board.

Progress results show Diane Holmes, Nick Robertson, Julie Burgess, Marilyn Hunter, Kate Norris and Luke Thomas will make up the Fiordland Community Board. Sarah Greaney was withdrawn as she could potentially be elected at ward.

Blayne de Vries, Anne Cherrie Horrell, Paula McKenzie, Wayne Edgerton, Marilyn Parris and Jo Sanford will make up the Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board, progress results show.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Federated Farmers president Geoffrey Young was only 21 votes behind incumbent mayor Gary Tong as the Southland District Council waits for the results of this year’s local government elections. [File photo]

On the Midlands Community Subdivision, Chris Herud, Katie Allan, Philip Dobson and Dave Diack have been appointed, and Pamela Naylor has been appointed to the Northern Community Board Parawa Fairlight Community Subdivision.

Lance Hellewell and Irene Taylor have been voted onto the Northern Community Board West Dome Community, and Tracy Kennedy and Karen Maw onto the Oreti Community Board Makarewa Community.

A by-election will be required for the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board, where only five candidates stood: Aaron Connor, Rakiura Herzhoff, Aaron Joy and Daniel Meads.

Another by-election will be required for the Ardlussa Community Board, where Richard Clarkson, Raymond Dickson, Chris Dillon, Clarke Horrell and Hilary Kelso stood.

A third by-election will be required for the Northern Community Board Mid Dome Community, where Caarolyn Mary Smith and Gregory Tither stood.

Each have one vacancy.