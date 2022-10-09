Rob Scott leading race for Southland District mayor

Southland District council mayoral candidate Rob Scott responds to Stuff questions during the local body election campaign.

Lumsden businessman Rob Scott leads a very tight race to become the new Southland district mayor.

After counting of preliminary votes on Sunday in the Southland district local elections, Rob Scott led Geoffrey Young by 18 votes, with the incumbent, Gary Tong, a further 15 votes back in third place.

Special votes will be counted this week, with a final announcement expected by Thursday.

The race has gone down to the wire and is one of the last in New Zealand to be called.

Scott has received 2454 votes, Young 2436 and Tong 2421.

The three other candidates are Kirsty Pickett, with 1691 votes, Don Byars, 659, and Wendy Joy Baker, 210.

READ MORE:

* Current councillor Ian Pottinger believes he's best person for mayor's job

* Southland District Mayor Gary Tong to run against Sir Tim Shadbolt at next election

* Rob Scott to stand for Southland District mayoralty in 2022



On Saturday, Tong was ahead by 21 votes from Young, with Scott a close third six votes behind him.

Results were expected to be delayed because some votes that had to go to Christchurch to be counted had to be taken to Queenstown to be put on a flight, after the flight they were going to be on from Invercargill was cancelled, both Tong and Young said.

On Saturday, Scott said he was feeling tense, but relaxed.

“I knew it would be close so I set myself up for it potentially going close. I’m rapt I’m back on council, I’ve won either way it goes.

“Now we have to just wait and see how the cookies crumble,’’ he said.

In October last year, Tong announced he would run against Sir Tim Shadbolt for the Invercargill mayoralty, before changing his mind and announcing in July he would again run for the mayoralty in Southland district.

On Tuesday, Scott pledged to get a tattoo of the council’s logo on his arm if voter turnout reached 55%.

The voter return was 47.6%, being 10,013 votes, excluding special votes.