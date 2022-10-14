From peat bogs to building fires: reflecting on 75 years of fire service

Former Riverton Fire Chief Neville Muntz says he misses the camaraderie of his time with the brigade. He’s in town this weekend to celebrate the Riverton Volunteer Fire Brigade’s 75th jubilee.

From speeding downhill on dodgy WWII truck tyres to being shocked by downed power lines, Neville Muntz experienced all sorts of things during his almost quarter of century as a volunteer fire firefighter.

The former Riverton Fire Brigade chief is returning to the station this weekend to celebrate the brigade’s 75th jubilee.

Now 80 and living in South Canterbury, Muntz’ earliest memories of the brigade was watching his dad cycle to the “station” – then an iron clad lean to, one bay shed attached to the council chambers – because it was faster than starting up the car.

By the time he joined as a 16-year-old runner the brigade was 10 years old.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Brigade was formed in 1947 response to “a disastrous fire” that took out several buildings on Palmerston St.

Back then, water was pumped from wells as the town didn’t have its own water supply yet, and crews were using an ex World War II hose that required three people to “hang on to”, Muntz said.

It also wasn’t uncommon for residents who weren’t fireman to turn up and help when the siren went off.

Not that everyone was a fan.... while serving as secretary of the brigade, Muntz remembers a letter from the local nuns complaining that the siren disturbed their sleep.

“The members were unanimous in how we should reply, which I did, pointing out that the brigade members did not like having their sleep interrupted either and suggested politely, that if they needed our services at night, then we were sure other members of the community would understand being woken up for their benefit. We all had a good laugh about that one.”

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff Former Riverton fire chief Neville Muntz fought to keep "the old girl", as the brigade’s old V8 fire truck is called, in Southland when it was retired. It's been kept in running order and will be on display during the brigade's jubilee celebrations this weekend. Pictured here during a parade in Bluff in 2013 are, from left, Murray Cleaver, Margaret Ferguson, current chief Jeremy Raines and Daniel Jones. [File photo]

Muntz says the brigade responded to many rural fires back then– as far out as Otautau – while Colac Bay offered unique challenges with peat bogs.

“These were a real pain as they were almost impossible to put out, were dirty and no fun at all.”

There were also lots of crib fires because of poorly built fireplaces which resulted in ash falling on floors.

The brigade burnt their fair share of cribs down themselves – using the buildings owners wanted to demolish for training exercises.

When Muntz was named chief fire officer in 1974, the role would come with lots of change for the brigade.

When the 1975 Fire Services Act came into effect management of fire stations was transferred from councils to the Fire Services Commission and Muntz wanted to make sure this would be advantageous for the brigade which was in desperate need for new, modern gear.

JOHN HAWKINS Former Riverton fire chief Neville Muntz worked with then Southland fire safety officer Harry Greenyer to upgrade commercial properties in the town and believes the fire proofing and conversion paid dividends in 2013 when not a single occupant was injured during a fire that destroyed the Aparima Tavern. [File photo]

He also started working with professional firefighters from the Invercargill Brigade to lift the quality of training for volunteers and made sure they were getting first aid certification through St John.

And then there’s the matter of a new station building, which Muntz helped build in its current location in Jetty Street.

Forty years later, he’s proud of the building he believes is likely to last for another 100.

As the brigade prepares to celebrate 75 years, Muntz’ biggest regret is the loss of its minute book containing all its early history.

It used to sit in the vault in the old council building until one day it just wasn’t there.

“That happened under my watch, and I was pretty disappointed.”

He’s also disappointed that fewer people are choosing to joining the volunteer fire service.

Muntz remembers a time when there were between 27 and 36 volunteers, but now there are only about 13.

Part of the reason is that people live different lives now, he says, but not many employers can afford to let their staff leave for 30 minutes to four hours to attend a call-out these days.

“It’s a big ask for an employer. It’s just a sign of the times, but it’s a shame because I think it’s one of the best volunteer brigades to be in,” the life member says.

“There’s still something about chasing that siren when it goes off.”

Supplied Volunteering is a family affair for many of the members of the Riverton Volunteer Fire Brigade. Karen Drummond, left, is one of 19 in her family who have served, while Logan Kennedy is one of three and Bradley Jenkins is one of 14.

The brigade was a big part of Muntz‘ life, he says, and even when he was juggling a young family and a job as a regional manager, he prioritised the station.

“It becomes part of you, you’re sort of married to it,” he says.

And though he now lives further north, Riverton will always be home.

“If I get a good excuse to head down, I turn up.”

There’s probably no better excuse than the brigade’s celebrations this weekend, where he’ll be joining other former members for a special dinner on Saturday night when service honours will be awarded alongside a life membership presentation to Allen Eastwood.

Members of the public are invited to celebrate too, with a vintage engine and gear display opposite the fire station from 2pm to 4pm.