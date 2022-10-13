Another store opens in Invercargill Central Development

Cotton On Invercargill manager Kelly Robertson on Tay St outside the new store which opened in the Invercargill Central development on Thursday.

Cotton On is the latest store to open in the multi-million-dollar Invercargill Central development.

The clothing retail store, which can be accessed from inside the mall and from Tay St, is about three times bigger than its predecessor in the city’s Esk St, where it was located for 16 years.

Invercargill Cotton On manager Kelly Roberston said the store had been busy on the first day of trading in its new location on Thursday, with foot traffic strong from Tay St.

It had been hard going for the business in Esk St the last couple of years, as the Invercargill CBD was demolished and rebuilt on its doorstep, but everyone had stayed positive and it was worth the wait, she said.

READ MORE:

* More tenants confirmed for Invercargill's $165m city block development

* Streetscape work delayed until January because of contamination

* Hello 2072 ... time capsule for Invercargill's CBD block development

* Last two retailers moving out of buildings to be demolished in Invercargill CBD



Other retailers had dropped into the store on Thursday morning to congratulate staff on moving in.

“We are all in this together. I reckon this development is a great thing for Invercargill and the next stage is going to really finish it off with the food court.”

Invercargill Central marketing manager Rebecca Sheppard said the upcoming opening of Flawless Face & Beauty, beside the internal Farmers entrance, would complete stage one of the development.

Another 13 food options and retail shops would open before Christmas, she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Coton On Invercargill manager Kelly Robertson at the new store which opened in the Invercargill Central development on Thursday.

These included pizza, burger, Japanese, Vietnamese and Korean food offerings and Starbucks, while mall retailers would include Max and Barkers, in a combined store, Platypus Shoes and The Cosmetic Clinic, all new to Invercargill.

“We also have a brand new Hallensteins opening,” she said.

The development's four-level carpark building, consisting of 650 carparks, would be finished in November.

In March, restaurants would be opened on the first floor of the Invercargill Central development, as would food court-style dining options, Sheppard said.