Bringing high-tech upgrades to critical heritage infrastructure

The Milford Road is one of New Zealand's most famous – and most notorious routes, and still throws up regular geological, engineering and climate-related challenges – almost 70 years after it was initially completed.

However, anybody who has driven from Te Anau through to Milford Sound (once described by writer Rudyard Kipling, as the eighth wonder of the world) via the Homer Tunnel, knows that spectacular rewards in the form of natural grandeur and stunning views, mean the toil – and extreme danger - involved in its construction was well-justified.

While most works took place in the 1930s and 1940s, William Henry Homer – an early resident in the area, had started drawing up plans for the tunnel, which bears his name, in the late 1880s.

As it happened the need to provide work for New Zealand men during the global depression - which began in 1929, was what drove the project to completion – opening Milford Sound up to visitors from across the globe.

Downer is the largest provider of services to asset owners in New Zealand and was one of the organisations involved in building the Homer Tunnel, due to their excavation expertise.

Even within the constraints of the era, they positioned themselves as innovative and reliable infrastructure experts, and the company continues to play a major role in the current management of the Milford Road – and the tunnel itself – in a partnership between Downer and Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency, which is known as The Milford Alliance.

This management is crucial because the tunnel lies on the Alpine Fault line and the environment is subject to extreme weather conditions. It means that constant vigilance is essential in order to keep travellers safe and avalanche risk rankings can be viewed on various screens during motorists' journeys. In emergency situations, the road is liable to be closed with little or no notice, so travellers are warned to be prepared, with extra clothes and provisions.

Kevin Thompson, Milford Alliance manager says in terms of the avalanche programme, which is aimed at prevention and protection, weather stations with high-tech sensors constantly monitor the general conditions as well as movement on the surrounding slopes and rock ridges in a 24/7 operation.

Kavinda Herath//STUFF Kevin Thompson, Milford Alliance manager.

An ultra-skilled team of experts is always poised to act swiftly and occasionally conducts controlled avalanches in order to reduce risk.

"If something happens that requires urgent attention, extra crew members drive, or fly over from Te Anau by helicopter," he says.

When it comes to the Homer Tunnel, Thompson says not only is it very remote, but there is no power or broadband so using available technology to its best possible effect is essential. This includes operating a vital self-contained power source, plus other dedicated support systems – which include fire detectors in the tunnel itself, where a car fire in 2019 caused significant damage.

Other new or updated safety improvements in the tunnel include emergency smart lighting, speakers, radars, fibre sensing technology and incident detection cameras - plus backup communication systems.

SUPPLIED The Alpine tunnel operations centre.

"Obviously you hope that nothing will happen, but it sometimes does and we feel confident that we have the processes and systems to sort issues out, so in that sense, it's bloody exciting and no two days are ever the same – summer or winter!" says Kevin Thompson.

He explains that the Downer relationship goes right back to the 1940s with Waka Kotahi and the collaborative Alliance has been running for almost seven years, and the connection is still very strong.

"We don't have to go through tendering all the time or anything like that, so we're free to get on and concentrate on making things as safe as possible."

Meanwhile, repairs to sections of Milford Road, which were damaged during flooding a couple of years ago are almost completed. The process has been very challenging – particularly as the last damaged retaining wall is located in the avalanche area and is subject to high river flows, which can delay work.

Installation of fibre optic cable is another ongoing project that will eventually allow better communication in the area, making it more attractive to tourists.

Hamish Morton has been working on the Milford Road and Homer Tunnel for nearly 20 years and was recently appointed Downer's national automation manager.

"When you're installing cameras in the tunnel at 2 am and there's ice everywhere you really do realise what an incredibly harsh environment this is and how William Henry Homer could never have imagined the kinds of technology that we have at our fingertips now.

"However, even with these innovations, you're still just one lightning strike, rockfall or rain event away from trouble – not to mention kea who like to chew our cabling."

SUPPLIED Ryan Dick and Dylan Tabor of Downer installing custom PA speakers in the tunnel.

Morton says that he and his team – which includes system and software engineers, electricians and instrument technicians, always keep the area's status as a World Heritage National Park in mind and keep cameras and detection equipment as discreet as possible, whilst effectively minimising risk.

"For every system we install, there has to be a backup, and the challenges around that will always be ongoing."

For more information on Downer's history, visit: www.downergroup.co.nz/company-history. Visit Waka Kotahi for more information on the Homer Tunnel safety improvements: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/homer-tunnel-safety-improvements