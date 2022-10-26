Heritage building damaged, business gone in the blink of an eye

The historic The Store at Centre Bush has been gutted after being hit by a truck last week. Owner Mike Sheppard, who’s a vet by day, says he’ll have to get through the calving season before he can step back and make a decision on the future of the business.

Hundreds of hours of work have come crashing down for Mike Sheppard, after a truck ploughed through his Centre Bush storefront, destroying a category two historic place in the process.

The Southland businessman says he’s unsure if he has the energy to rebuild his general store and takeaway after a small truck ploughed through the front of 100-year-old building last week.

Sheppard has been running The Store at Centre Bush, near Winton, for about five years – but the damage caused by the crash is so extensive, he has had to close indefinitely and let his five staff members go.

“It’s frustrating. We’re going to have to think quite carefully about what we’re going to do,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Damage at The Store at Centre Bush after a truck crashed through the front of the store.

The crash happened last Wednesday after a car made a U-turn on a “pretty wet” evening, causing a medium-sized truck – travelling around 70km per hour – to divert into the storefront, Sheppard said.

A police spokesperson said a person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, a spokesperson said.

The manager on duty “wasn’t far from the door when the truck came flying in”, Sheppard said.

“It hit fast and it hit hard. It was the right angle at the right time. Half the poles that hold the verandah up are gone.”

It’s a bitter blow for Sheppard, who wasn’t far from being able to sell The Store as a sustainable business – the only one of its kind in the rural community.

He’d bought the building in 2010 to use as a branch for his dairy vet practice, but when he shut the branch to move staff back to Invercargill, he thought: “I own the building, I might as well do something with it.”

Originally built in 1920, the structure was best known as the Stewart General Store.

It’s served many purposes during the years – including as a training centre for migrant dairy workers.

Sheppard said he wanted to “get it going as something for the community” so apart from groceries, he invested in a new kitchen to offer food to local residents and travellers passing by on SH6.

The business had been growing steadily until the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt on tourists, he said, but residents had been supporting The Store by ordering their groceries from them during lockdowns.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Store at Centre Bush has been a landmark on the Dipton-Winton Highway for almost a century. It’s been classified as a category two historic place.

And they’d provided a huge amount of support since Sheppard announced the closure on Facebook joking that the shop had become “a drive-through”, he said.

He believed the building was salvageable, but didn’t know if he had the money or the energy to do so himself.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga spokesperson Adrienne Hannan said the southern team would be reaching out to Sheppard to offer advice at what must be a “devastating time”.