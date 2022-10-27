Teen charged in relation to crash that killed 16-year-old

Police have completed their investigation into a crash at the intersection of Nith and Bowmont streets in Invercargill where a 16-year-old died. [File photo]

A 17-year-old has been charged in relation to a car crash where a 16-year-old died in Invercargill.

A police spokesperson said the 17-year-old had been charged with reckless driving causing death and referred to Youth Aid.

The crash happened at 5.50pm on August 1 on Nith St.

Teenager Karson Grennell was taken to Southland Hospital, where he died early the next morning.

A police spokesperson thanked members of the public who came forward with information and assisted with the investigation.

“Police would also like to acknowledge the parents and family of the 16-year-old victim at this very difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

Grennell was the second teen to die on Southland’s roads in less than a week after 17-year-old Kaia Hamilton lost control of her car and went into the Oreti River on July 28.

His death marked the sixth teen road fatality in Southland in 2022 after four friends – Konnor Steele, 16; Indaka Rouse, 16; Kyah Kennedy, 16, all from Bluff; and Omaruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill – were killed in a two-car crash near Queens Park in Invercargill on April 22.

Road fatalities in the region have risen from just two in 2021 to nine in 2022 to date.