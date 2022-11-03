WorkSafe launch investigation after person critically injured in Invercargill

Police spent hours carrying out scene investigations at NES’ Liddell St premises on Wednesday after a worker was taken to hospital in a critical condition. [File photo]

WorkSafe has opened an investigation after a person was critically injured in a workplace incident at an electrical company in Invercargill.

The agency could not comment on the circumstances of the incident while the investigation was under way, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The incident took place at NES’ Liddell St premises on Wednesday morning and resulted in a person being taken to Southland Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday it appeared someone had fallen, but could not say more now that WorkSafe were investigating.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were called to the scene at 9.10am on Wednesday morning, followed by police at 9.25am.

Police remained on site until well into the afternoon carrying out scene examinations, the spokesperson said.

A company director said Wednesday that they had been told not to speak to the media about the incident and declined to comment.