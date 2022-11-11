Mass testing centre closed after vandalism

Awarua Whānau Services has had to close the mass Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre at Newfield after costly damage caused by vandalism. [File photo]

A community provider is gutted to have to close Invercargill’s mass Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre because of vandalism.

Awarua Whānau Services general manager Amy de Vries said the team made the difficult decision to close the centre a month earlier than planned after the windows on two of the cabins were smashed, and the generator was stolen.

“We were there to serve the community in a time of need, and it’s gutting that we didn’t get to close on our terms,” De Vries said.

While these could have been repaired and replaced, it would have been expensive and there was a risk that it would simply happen again, she said.

“That’s why we shut all of a sudden.We were left with not many other options. We decided we were done.”

The damage was done somewhere between Friday night and Saturday morning, but there were no security cameras at the site.

This was the first time the site had been vandalised, De Vries said.

The mass drive-through testing and vaccination centre was opened in the Newfield Tavern car park in Invercargill, in partnership with WellSouth, in December 2021, ahead of New Zealand’s Omicron outbreak.

It provided PCR testing, but also distributed rapid antigen tests once the Ministry of Health moved to using these as its main testing method.

Robyn Edie The mass Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre at Newfield provided drive-through PCR testing before the move to RAT testing for the public.

The centre was due to be wound down at the end of November as the number of people using the site was dropping off, De Vries said.

It employed 20 full time staff and a pool of 12 casual workers, but as plans were already in place to shut, they had all been supported into other jobs, she said.

De Vries said Awarua Whānau Services was still gathering quotes to determine the exact cost of damage.

A WellSouth spokesperson said Covid-19 tests and vaccinations were still available at general practises and pharmacies around Southland while the mass vaccination centre at the Invercargill Civic Theatre remained operational.